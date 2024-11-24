Rishabh Pant will be all eyes for and how high his bid price will go as the IPL 2025 season begins in style

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will be the platform for excitement to start on November 24 and 25, with an emphasis on star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. This two-day event, scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST, will see franchises bidding for top talent among the 577 players who are available for the auction with a total auction purse of Rs 641.5 crore.

Former cricketer Suresh Raina said that Rishabh Pant could fetch Rs 25 crore plus in the auction and he would be among the marquee players. If he does manage to get the deal done, he will become the most expensive player in IPL history, surpassing Mitchell Starc's record of Rs 24.50 crore he set last year. Pant’s ability to play as a wicketkeeper and as a potential captain makes him an attractive prospect for teams in need of filling key positions.

With the largest auction purse of Rs 110.5 crore, Punjab Kings are among the franchises. Under new head coach Ricky Ponting, they are expected to be aggressive bidders for Pant, whom Ponting worked very closely with at the Delhi Capitals. While Punjab can afford to build a competitive squad, they can still secure Pant.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also have a lot of money to spend at the auction, Rs 83 crore. RCB, with veteran Dinesh Karthik retiring, is in need of a young wicketkeeper batsman, and Pant could be an ideal fit for his future plans.

Other potential contenders for Pant’s signature are the Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Captain KL Rahul has been released by LSG recently, and the team may be looking for a new leader, while CSK will look to move on from MS Dhoni’s legacy as he approaches retirement.

