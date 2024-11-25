Despite having a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Singh's exceptional skills and potential caught the attention of the franchise.

Tamil Nadu's talented pacer, Gurjapneet Singh, secured a lucrative deal with the Chennai Super Kings for a whopping Rs 2.2 crore during the IPL 2025 auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday. Despite having a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Singh's exceptional skills and potential caught the attention of the franchise.

Standing tall at 6'3" with a left-arm bowling style, Gurjapneet Singh has an intriguing background. Originally from Ludhiana, Punjab, he was raised in Ambala, Haryana, before making a pivotal move to Chennai at the age of 17. His journey to success culminated in a remarkable debut in the Ranji Trophy, where he showcased his talent by claiming 6 wickets for 22 runs against former champions Saurashtra.

This outstanding performance marked a significant milestone, as it represented the best bowling figures in a first-class innings by a Tamil Nadu fast bowler at home since the 2005-06 season. Gurjapneet Singh's dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed, as he has previously served as a net bowler for the five-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings, and recently had the opportunity to bowl to the Indian Test squad ahead of the Bangladesh series.

His ability to adapt to various conditions has been a key factor in his success. Gurjapneet's journey to prominence began in the nets of Guru Nanak College, a renowned training ground for India Cements' league teams. This eventually led to his debut in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) for the Dindigul Dragons in 2021. Despite facing a setback due to a lower back injury that sidelined him for a year, Gurjapneet made a strong comeback in 2023.

His consistent performances in league cricket, including an impressive showing in the Buchi Babu tournament earlier this year, have earned him a well-deserved spot in the Ranji Trophy team.

