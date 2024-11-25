The young spinner was also a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team that went on to win the IPL 2024 title.

Afghanistan's young spinner Allah Ghazanfar has secured a lucrative deal, with Mumbai Indians making a significant bid to sign him for a hefty Rs 4.8 crore in the IPL Auction 2025, taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The young spinner was also a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team that went on to win the IPL 2024 title. He was brought in as a replacement for Mujeeb U Rahman, who was unable to play any matches for the franchise earlier this year.

Starting with a base price of Rs 75 lakh, KKR showed interest in reacquiring him. However, after a fierce bidding battle, Mumbai Indians emerged as the winners and successfully secured the talented spinner for their squad.

Born in Paktia, Ghazanfar has not yet made his T20I debut, but in his 16 T20 matches so far, he has taken 29 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls. The teenager has also played eight ODIs, where he has claimed 12 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.36.

The 18-year-old Ghazanfar caught the spotlight with an outstanding performance, delivering remarkable figures of 6/26 in the opening ODI of Afghanistan's series against Bangladesh earlier this year.

Ghazanfar also featured in the Men’s Emerging Asia Cup in Oman, where Afghanistan claimed the title. During the tournament, he took the wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh in the match against India.

