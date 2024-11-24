Iyer, who was categorized in Set 4 of capped all-rounders, saw his value soar over 11 times his base price of Rs 2 crore.

In a stunning turn of events at the IPL Mega Auction, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer from Madhya Pradesh struck gold by rejoining the Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 23.75 crore on Sunday.

Iyer, who was categorized in Set 4 of capped all-rounders, saw his value soar over 11 times his base price of Rs 2 crore following a fierce bidding war between KKR and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Having already retained six players prior to the auction and exhausting their Right-to-Match (RTM) options, KKR had to dig deep into their pockets to secure the return of Iyer, who had initially made his IPL debut with the franchise in 2021.

