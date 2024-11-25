Sam Curran’s addition to CSK’s lineup for IPL 2025 isn’t just a boost to their lineup, but also the return of a familiar face who has played a role in their success previously

In a surprising twist to the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, England all-rounder Sam Curran has come back to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 2.4 crore. Curran's pay cut this year is a massive 87% from when he was sold for a whopping Rs 18.5 crore to Punjab Kings in 2023.

Punjab released Curran after a difficult season in which the team finished ninth, and he set his base price at Rs 2 crore. Although the team had failed to live up to expectations, he demonstrated all-round ability with 270 runs and 16 wickets in 13 matches. His leadership skills were also tested when he led PBKS for most of the season as Shikhar Dhawan was injured.

Notable is the move back to CSK, after Curran played under MS Dhoni in 2020 and 2021, making a huge impact with bat and ball. He has over 880 runs and 58 wickets in his IPL career and has proven to be a versatile player who can have an impact in different phases of the game.

The reacquisition of Curran by CSK was considered a strategic move by them to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. The franchise has managed to retain key players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja while keeping a healthy budget to make further acquisitions. Curran's return has been welcomed by fans, who are hoping it will be a reunion that can help the team turn its fortunes around.

Sam Curran’s addition to CSK’s lineup for IPL 2025 isn’t just a boost to their lineup but also the return of a familiar face who has played a role in their success previously. It's set to be an exciting season in what is one of cricket's most prestigious tournaments, with teams vying for supremacy.