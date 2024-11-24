Following his release from the Delhi Capitals, Pant quickly became the most sought-after player in the auction.

Rishabh Pant made history by becoming the most expensive purchase ever in an IPL auction, as Lucknow Super Giants spared no expense to acquire the talented wicketkeeper-batsman during the mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Following his release from the Delhi Capitals, Pant quickly became the most sought-after player in the auction, igniting a fierce bidding war that ultimately saw Lucknow Super Giants outbid Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals to secure his services for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore.

This marks the first time in his IPL career that Pant will represent a franchise other than the Delhi Capitals, with whom he has been associated since his debut in 2016.

Surpassing Shreyas Iyer as the most expensive player in IPL history, Pant's acquisition by Lucknow Super Giants solidifies his status as one of the premier talents in the league. Iyer, who was purchased by the Punjab Kings for a staggering Rs 26.75 crore, now takes a backseat to Pant's record-breaking deal.

