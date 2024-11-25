RCB also invested in youth by signing promising fast bowler Rasikh Salam Dar for Rs 6 crore and young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma for Rs 2.6 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made headlines in an electrifying start to the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah as they managed to secure several key players to bolster their squad. England's explosive all-rounder, Liam Livingstone, was the first to fall in the franchise's shopping spree, which saw them shell out Rs 8.75 crore. Livingstone is known for his power hitting and versatility and will be a big asset for RCB in their quest for the title.

RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik was excited about the team's new signings, particularly the return of Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood for Rs 12.5 crore. Hazlewood had a significant role to play in the bowling department of RCB when he was there in 2021, and his ability to bowl with bounce and swing will be vital for the team's success. RCB and all the fans have all said, let's go for Josh Hazlewood; we have seen what he can do, Karthik said.

RCB further strengthened their line-up following Hazlewood's return by acquiring Punjab Kings' dynamic middle-order batsman Jitesh Sharma for Rs 11 crore. Sharma's explosive batting and his ability to perform in pressure situations made him the perfect fit for RCB's batting strategy, according to Karthik.

Phil Salt, an aggressive opening batsman, was also welcomed to the franchise for Rs 11.5 crore. RCB's aggressive approach to T20 cricket is known to be salt for an explosive start during powerplay, which is exactly what he does. He was explosive and a great addition to the team, he said about him.

RCB also invested in youth by signing promising fast bowler Rasikh Salam Dar for Rs 6 crore and young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma for Rs 2.6 crore.