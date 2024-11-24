Ashwin's services were snapped up by CSK in the auction, with the franchise outbidding other franchises, including Rajasthan Royals, in intense bidding

After a nine-year gap, Ravichandran Ashwin has been signed up by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at a price of Rs 9.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The veteran spinner's move is a big reunion, as he first came to prominence with CSK in 2008.

Ashwin's services were snapped up by CSK in the auction, with the franchise outbidding other franchises, including Rajasthan Royals, in intense bidding. Fans are especially excited to see him back because it brings him back as a teammate of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, who were on the earlier CSK side that had tasted success.

Ashwin’s IPL career has been a dream run with 180 wickets and 800 runs from 211 matches. Pivotal to his early years with CSK was his role in helping the side win back-to-back championships in 2010 and 2011. After a two-year ban from CSK, Ashwin played for the Rising Pune Supergiants and Punjab Kings before featuring for the Rajasthan Royals in the last season.

The acquisition of Ashwin is a part of CSK's strategy to strike a balance between experience and youth ahead of the coming season. Ashwin, with his knowledge and all-round capabilities, will be a crucial player for CSK when they set their sights on another title.

The move to bring Ashwin back into the fold not only adds to the team's bowling strength but also brings back the memories of past glory. Ashwin’s return to the IPL is a full-circle moment in his career and a strategic play by CSK to use veteran talent.

Other players also broke records at this year's auction, showing that the league is a competitive one. With IPL 2025 just around the corner, Ashwin's comeback will be one of the most talked-about stories of the season.