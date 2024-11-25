No team placed a bid for the star bowler at the auction, despite his base price being only Rs 75 lakh.

Netizens are left shocked after Umran Malik, the fastest Indian bowler in IPL history went unsold at the IPL Auction 2025, taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. His name is always mentioned in discussions about the fastest deliveries in IPL history.

No franchise placed a bid for the star bowler at the auction, despite his base price being only Rs 75 lakh.

Umran made headlines in the 2022 IPL season by bowling at a speed of 157 km/h. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Malik gained recognition for his incredible pace and has since become one of the fastest bowlers in Indian cricket.

Umran's getting unsold at the auction has taken many by surprise, with social media buzzing as fans share their reactions and opinions in different ways.

Here are some of the reactions:

Umran Malik unsold in IPL Mega Auction it's shocking new



pic.twitter.com/F2aQ6Es95Q — MANU. (@Manojy9812) November 25, 2024

Umran Malik young sensation who can bowl 150kph is unsold



Another talent wasted by BCCI #IPLAuction2025



pic.twitter.com/4QUxLZOCYc — (@iamAlbela_) November 25, 2024

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction on Sunday and Monday is attracting the attention of the cricket world with several international stars having entered the auction. Records are expected to be broken and there is the possibility of some unexpected crossovers. A total of 574 players have been shortlisted from an initial pool of 1,574 names. The list includes 208 overseas players, 12 uncapped overseas talents, and 318 uncapped Indian players.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.