Mohammed Siraj is touring with team India to Australia where he has performed well in the first Test.

Mohammed Siraj has been an integral part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for years now. However, in this year’s mega auction, RCB decided to not bid for him. Siraj eventually was taken by Gujarat Titans for Rs 12.25 crore.

Siraj has poured his heart out in a new Instagram post. He wrote, “Saat saal RCB ke saat mere dil ke bahut kareeb hai. As I take look back on my time in an RCB shirt my heart is full of gratitude, love and emotion. The day I first wore the RCB jersey, I never imagined the bond we would form. From the first ball I bowled in RCB colours, to every wicket taken, every match played, every moment shared with you, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. There have been ups and downs, but through it all, one thing has been constant: your unwavering support. RCB is more than just a franchise; it’s a feeling, a heartbeat, a family that feels like home.”

He further said, “There were nights when the losses hurt deeper than words can explain, but it was your voices in the stands, your messages on social media, your constant belief that kept me going. You, the fans of RCB, are the soul of this team. The energy you bring, the love you give, the faith you show, it’s unmatched. Every time I stepped onto that field, I felt the weight of your dreams and hopes, and I gave it my all because I knew you were right there behind me, pushing me to be better.”

He added, “I have seen your tears when we’ve fallen short, and I’ve witnessed your celebrations when we’ve risen to the occasion. And let me tell you, there’s no fanbase in the world like you. Your love, your dedication, your loyalty—it’s something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

He concluded, “Though I now step into a new chapter of my career, RCB will always have a piece of my heart. This isn’t goodbye—this is a thank you. Thank you for believing in me, for embracing me, and for making me feel like a part of something much bigger than just cricket.”

