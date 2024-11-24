The first day of the auction will feature 84 cricketers, with the auctioneer Mallika Sagar calling out the names of the first 12 sets.

Rishabh Pant made history at the Indian Premier League auction when the Lucknow Super Giants secured his services for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore at the Abadi Al Johar arena in Jeddah. This acquisition marked Pant as the most expensive player ever to be sold at an IPL auction.

Prior to Pant's record-breaking sale, Shreyas Iyer, the captain of the title-winning team in IPL 2024, had set a new benchmark by fetching Rs 26.75 crore from the Punjab Kings.

In another notable moment, Arshdeep Singh became the first player from the marquee set to be auctioned off. The talented Indian bowler sparked a bidding war among several franchises, including Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Titans. Ultimately, Punjab Kings utilized their Right to Match option to secure Singh's services for Rs 18 crore.

Notably, Avesh Khan holds the distinction of being the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. During the IPL 2022 auction, he commanded a staggering bid of Rs. 10 crore from the Lucknow Super Giants. Khan's performance in 22 matches, where he secured 26 wickets over two seasons, led to his subsequent trade to the Rajasthan Royals last year. However, ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, he was released by the Royals and is now listed with a base price of Rs. 2 crore for this year's auction.

List of the most expensive uncapped players in IPL so far:

Avesh Khan - Rs 10.00 cr

Krishnappa Gowtham - Rs 9.25 cr

Shahrukh Khan - Rs 9 cr

Rahul Tewatia - Rs 9 cr

Krunal Pandya - Rs 8.80 cr

Varun Chakravarthy - Rs 8.40 cr