Indian cricketer KL Rahul was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore at the IPL Auction 2025.

KL Rahul has been signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore at the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

DC was driven up to the final price, first by Kolkata Knight Riders and then by Chennai Super Kings. Ultimately, the Delhi franchise secured the deal, making Rahul their second acquisition of the auction.

Rahul was released by Lucknow Super Giants before this year's auction. He had been with the LSG squad since 2022 and had captained the team for the past three seasons.

With Rishabh Pant leaving Delhi Capitals (DC) to join Lucknow Super Giants, KL Rahul is expected to be a strong contender for the captaincy role at DC.

Rahul is India's fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is, scoring 2,265 runs in 72 matches at an average of 37.75, striking at almost 140 with two centuries and 22 fifties to his name.

In 132 IPL matches since his debut in 2013, KL has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, even going on to captaining the later two teams. In 132 matches, he has scored 4,683 runs at an average of 45.47 and a strike rate of 134.61, with four centuries and 37 fifties.

For LSG since 2022, he has scored 1,410 runs at an average of 41.47, with a strike rate of 130.68, two centuries and 10 fifties. He has never won an IPL title.

(With inputs from ANI)

