Here is the full list of sold and unsold players in IPL Auction 2025

Day 1 of the IPL mega auction is ongoing at the Abadi Al Johar arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Rishabh Pant became the highest-priced player ever at an IPL auction when Lucknow Super Giants secured the wicketkeeper-batter for Rs 27 crore. He was followed by Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by Punjab Kings for a record-breaking Rs 26.75 crore.



Arshdeep Singh was the first player to be auctioned in the ongoing IPL 2025 auction. The pacer sparked a bidding war among six teams—Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad—before Punjab Kings used their Right to Match option to secure him for Rs 18 crore.

Sold Players

Batters

Base Price Final Price Team

Rahul Tripathi (India) 75.0 L 3.40 Cr CSK

Devon Conway (New Zealand) 2.00 Cr 6.25 Cr CSK

Aiden Markram (South Africa) 2.00 Cr 2.00 Cr LSG

Harry Brook (England) 2.00 Cr 6.25 Cr DC

David Miller (South Africa) 1.50 Cr 7.50 Cr LSG

Shreyas Iyer (India) - top buy 2.00 Cr 26.75 Cr PBKS

Unsold

Devdutt Padikkal (India) 2.00 Cr unsold



Bowlers

Sold

Mohammed Siraj (India) 2.00 Cr 12.25 Cr GT

Yuzvendra Chahal (India) top buy 2.00 Cr 18.00 Cr PBKS

Mohammed Shami (India) 2.00 Cr 10.00 Cr SRH

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) 2.00 Cr 10.75 Cr GT

Mitchell Starc (Australia) 2.00 Cr 11.75 Cr DC

Arshdeep Singh (India), Top buy, RTM) 2.00 Cr 18.00 Cr PBKS