Throughout his IPL career, Du Plessis has amassed 4,571 runs in 145 matches, including 37 half-centuries.

On Day 2 of the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore. Despite his successful leadership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season, the team chose not to use their Right to Match (RTM) card for Du Plessis.

Du Plessis, who entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore and was part of the second set of capped batters, has a remarkable track record in the IPL. Prior to his time with Bangalore, he achieved great success with the Chennai Super Kings, winning titles in 2018 and 2021. Throughout his IPL career, Du Plessis has amassed 4,571 runs in 145 matches, including 37 half-centuries.

His signing with Delhi Capitals marks a new chapter in his IPL journey, and fans eagerly anticipate his contributions to the team's success in the upcoming season.

Also read| What are India's chances to qualify for WTC final after 295-run win against Australia in Perth Test?