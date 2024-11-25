Rishabh Pant continues to hold the title of the most expensive player sold at this year's auction.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as the highest-priced cricketer during the second day of the Indian Premier League auction, securing a lucrative deal with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 10.75 crore at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah.

Pacer Deepak Chahar will be showcasing his skills in the blue and gold jersey of Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season, following his acquisition by the Hardik Pandya-led team for Rs 9.25 crore.

Anshul Kamboj, who recently showcased his talent by taking 10 wickets in the Ranji Trophy, caught the eye of Chennai Super Kings and was signed for Rs 3.40 crore, which was 11.3 times his base price.

Rishabh Pant continues to hold the title of the most expensive player sold at this year's auction, with the Lucknow Super Giants securing his services for a whopping Rs 27 crore on Sunday.

Full list of sold and unsold players on Day 2

Sold Players

Rovman Powell - 1.50 crore - Kolkata Knight Riders

Faf du Plessis - 2 crore - Delhi Capitals

Shubham Dubey - 80 lakh - Rajasthan Royals

Shaik Rasheed - 30 lakh - Chennai Super Kings

Himmat Singh - 30 lakh - Lucknow Super Giants

Manish Pandey - 75 lakh - Kolkata Knight Riders

Sherfane Rutherford - 2.60 crore - Gujarat Titans

Harnoor Pannu - 30 lakh - Punjab Kings

Aniket Verma - 30 lakh - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Tushar Deshpande - 6.50 crore - Rajasthan Royals

Gerald Coetzee - 2.40 crore - Gujarat Titans

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 10.75 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mukesh Kumar - 8 crore - Delhi Capitals (RTM)

Deepak Chahar - 9.25 crore - Mumbai Indians

Akash Deep - 8 crore - Lucknow Super Giants

Lockie Ferguson - 2 crore - Punjab Kings

Allah Ghazanfar - 4.80 crore - Mumbai Indians

Gurnoor Singh Brar - 1.30 crore - Gujarat Titans

Mukesh Choudhary - 30 lakh - Chennai Super Kings

Zeeshan Ansari - 40 lakh - Sunrisers Hyderabad

M. Siddharth - 75 lakh - Lucknow Super Giants

Digvesh Singh - 30 lakh - Lucknow Super Giants

Spencer Johnson - 2.80 crore - Kolkata Knight Riders

Ishant Sharma - 75 lakh - Gujarat Titans

Nuwan Thushara - 1.60 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jaydev Unadkat - 1 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ashwani Kumar - 30 lakh - Mumbai Indians

Akash Singh - 30 lakh - Lucknow Super Giants

Gurjapneet Singh - 2.20 crore - Chennai Super Kings

Fazalhaq Farooqi - 2 crore - Rajasthan Royals

Kuldeep Sen - 80 lakh - Punjab Kings

Reece Topley - 75 lakh - Mumbai Indians

Dushmantha Chameera - 75 lakh - Delhi Capitals

Nathan Ellis - 2 crore - Chennai Super Kings

Shamar Joseph - 75 lakh - Lucknow Super Giants (RTM)

Prince Yadav - 30 lakh - Lucknow Super Giants

Washington Sundar - 3.20 crore - Gujarat Titans

Sam Curran - 2.40 crore - Chennai Super Kings

Marco Jansen - 7 crore - Punjab Kings

Krunal Pandya - 5.75 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Nitish Rana - 4.20 crore - Rajasthan Royals

Anshul Kamboj - 3.40 crore - Chennai Super Kings

Arshad Khan - 1.30 crore - Gujarat Titans

Darshan Nalkande - 30 lakh - Delhi Capitals

Swapnil Singh - 50 lakh - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RTM)

Shahbaz Ahamad - 2.40 crore - Lucknow Super Giants

Tim David - 3 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Deepak Hooda - 1.70 crore - Chennai Super Kings

Will Jacks - 5.25 crore - Mumbai Indians

Azmatullah Omarzai - 2.40 crore - Punjab Kings

R. Sai Kishore - 2 crore - Gujarat Titans

Romario Shepherd - 1.50 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Yudhvir Charak - 35 lakh - Rajasthan Royals

Mitchell Santner - 2 crore - Mumbai Indians

Jayant Yadav - 75 lakh - Gujarat Titans

Priyansh Arya - 3.80 crore - Punjab Kings

Manoj Bhandage - 30 lakh - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Vipraj Nigam - 50 lakh - Delhi Capitals

Jacob Bethell - 2.60 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Brydon Carse - 1 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Aaron Hardie - 1.25 crore - Punjab Kings

Kamindu Mendis - 75 lakh - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Raj Angad Bawa - 30 lakh - Mumbai Indians

Musheer Khan - 30 lakh - Punjab Kings

Suryansh Shedge - 30 lakh - Punjab Kings

Ryan Rickelton - 1 crore - Mumbai Indians

Josh Inglis - 2.60 crore - Punjab Kings

Shrijith Krishnan - 30 lakh - Mumbai Indians

Unsold Players

Kane Williamson - 2 crore

Glenn Phillips - 2 crore

Ajinkya Rahane - 1.50 crore

Mayank Agarwal - 1 crore

Prithvi Shaw - 75 lakh

Swastik Chikara - 30 lakh

Madhav Kaushik - 30 lakh

Pukhraj Mann - 30 lakh

Finn Allen - 2 crore

Dewald Brevis - 75 lakh

Ben Duckett - 2 crore

Andre Siddarth - 30 lakh

Brandon King - 75 lakh

Pathum Nissanka - 75 lakh

Steve Smith - 2 crore

Sachin Dhas - 30 lakh

Salman Nizar - 30 lakh

Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 2 crore

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth - 75 lakh

Akeal Hosein - 1.50 crore

Adil Rashid - 2 crore

Keshav Maharaj - 75 lakh

Sakib Hussain - 30 lakh

Vidwath Kaverappa - 30 lakh

Rajan Kumar - 30 lakh

Prashant Solanki - 30 lakh

Jhathaved Subramanyan - 30 lakh

Umran Malik - 75 lakh

Mustafizur Rahman - 2 crore

Naveen-Ul-Haq - 2 crore

Umesh Yadav - 2 crore

Rishad Hossain - 75 lakh

Raghav Goyal - 30 lakh

Bailapudi Yeswanth - 30 lakh

Richard Gleeson - 75 lakh

Alzarri Joseph - 2 crore

Kwena Maphaka - 75 lakh

Luke Wood - 75 lakh

Arpit Guleria - 30 lakh

Jason Behrendorff - 1.50 crore

Shivam Mavi - 75 lakh

Navdeep Saini - 75 lakh

Kulwant Khejroliya - 30 lakh

Divesh Sharma - 30 lakh

Naman Tiwari - 30 lakh

Shardul Thakur - 2 crore

Daryl Mitchell - 2 crore

Mayank Dagar - 30 lakh

Anukul Roy - 30 lakh

Moeen Ali - 2 crore

Rishi Dhawan - 30 lakh

Rajvardhan Hangargekar - 30 lakh

Arshin Kulkarni - 30 lakh

Shivam Singh - 30 lakh

Gus Atkinson - 2 crore

Sikandar Raza - 1.25 crore

Sarfaraz Khan - 75 lakh

Kyle Mayers - 1.50 crore

Matthew Short - 75 lakh

Emanjot Chahal - 30 lakh

Shai Hope - 1.25 crore

KS Bharat - 75 lakh

Alex Carey - 1 crore

Donovan Ferreira - 75 lakh

Avanish Aravelly - 30 lakh

Vansh Bedi - 30 lakh

Harvik Desai - 30 lakh

Josh Philippe - 75 lakh

L. R. Chethan - 30 lakh

Also read| IPL Auction 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar lands lucrative deal as RCB acquires seasoned seamer