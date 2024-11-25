Rishabh Pant made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL auction history, as Lucknow Super Giants secured the wicketkeeper-batter for a remarkable INR 27 crore.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was a highly anticipated event where 10 teams competed to fill 204 spots from a pool of 577 talented players. Day 1 of the auction showcased 84 players going under the hammer, igniting a thrilling bidding war among the franchises.

Rishabh Pant made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL auction history, as Lucknow Super Giants secured the wicketkeeper-batter for a remarkable INR 27 crore. This record-breaking deal occurred just 20 minutes after Punjab Kings acquired Shreyas Iyer for INR 26.75 crore, surpassing the previous record. Sunrisers Hyderabad added veteran fast bowler Mohammad Shami to their roster for Rs 10 crore. Despite Gujarat Titans having the Right to Match (RTM) card at their disposal, they opted not to use it, allowing Hyderabad to successfully acquire Shami.

Full list of players bought, updated squads

Mumbai Indians: Karan Sharma, Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma.

Chennai Super Kings: Vijay Shankar, Noor Ahmad, R Ashwin, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mayank Markande, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anrich Nortje, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rasikh Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal.

Rajasthan Royals: Aakash Madhwal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Simarjeet Singh, Abhinav Manohar, Atharva Taide, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head.

Gujarat Titans: Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada.

Punjab Kings: Yash Thakur, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni.

Delhi Capitals: Mohit Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizwi, Karun Nair, T Natarajan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Brook, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel.

