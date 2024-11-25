Kumar garnered significant interest as his name entered the auction, prompting Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants to swiftly place bids.

Experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar stole the spotlight during the Indian Premier League mega auction's final day in Jeddah on Monday, fetching a lucrative Rs 10.75 crore deal with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With a modest base price of Rs 2 crore, Kumar garnered significant interest as his name entered the auction, prompting Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants to swiftly place bids.

His value skyrocketed to Rs 8 crore, with LSG pushing the bid to Rs 10 crore, leading Mumbai to counter with Rs 10.50 crore. Ultimately, RCB secured Kumar with a winning bid of Rs 10.75 crore. Alongside Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Akash Deep, and Tushar Deshpande also attracted substantial bids among capped fast bowlers.

Chahar and Deshpande, formerly of Chennai Super Kings, were acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 9.25 crore and Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 crore, respectively. Punjab Kings continued their trend of big spending by investing Rs 7 crore in South African pacer Marco Jansen, while all-rounder Krunal Pandya and batsman Nitish Rana also secured lucrative deals. Krunal joined RCB for Rs 5.75 crore, while Rana landed at Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.20 crore, and Washington Sundar was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore.

Despite the excitement of the auction, notable players such as Ajinkya Rahane, Kane Williamson, Prithvi Shaw, and Shardul Thakur went unsold, along with New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, West Indies' Shai Hope, and Australia's Alex Carey. Veteran Faf du Plessis and Rovman Powell were signed by Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively.

