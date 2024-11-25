With many top-tier players still available, Day 2 promises to be just as thrilling as the first

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction is generating significant excitement as it moves into its second day in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Following a dramatic Day 1, where Rs 467.95 crore was spent on 72 players, the stakes are high for the remaining talent. Notable players scheduled for bidding include Faf du Plessis, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Kane Williamson, all expected to attract fierce competition among franchises.

Day 1 Recap:

Day 1 saw Rishabh Pant become the most expensive player in IPL history, fetching Rs 27 crore from Lucknow Super Giants. Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer also commanded high bids, with prices reaching Rs 26.75 crore and Rs 23.75 crore, respectively. The auction began with a total of 577 players available, but only 84 were auctioned on the first day, leaving many high-profile names still up for grabs.

Day 2 Expectations:

As the auction resumes today, teams will continue to bolster their squads. The auction will start with Mayank Agarwal and proceed through a list of prominent players including Glenn Phillips and Deepak Chahar. The accelerated auction process will follow, where teams can quickly bid on their preferred players.

Key Players Under the Hammer:

Faf du Plessis (South Africa) - Base Price: Rs 2 Crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) - Base Price: Rs 2 Crore

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - Base Price: Rs 2 Crore

Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) - Base Price: Rs 2 Crore

Deepak Chahar (India) - Base Price: Rs 2 Crore

Franchises have varying budgets remaining; for instance, Royal Challengers Bangalore leads with Rs 30.65 crore left to spend, while Sunrisers Hyderabad has only Rs 5.15 crore remaining.

With many top-tier players still available, Day 2 promises to be just as thrilling as the first. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how franchises strategize to secure their targets in this high-stakes environment.

As the IPL continues to captivate audiences worldwide, the outcomes of today's auction could significantly shape the dynamics of the upcoming season. Stay tuned for live updates as the action unfolds!