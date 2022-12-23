IPL Auction 2023: Who are the 5 most expensive players in IPL auction history?

File Photo

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction is underway in Kochi.

The 2023 IPL auction will witness furious bidding wars between 10 teams for 87 spots, with the likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Cameron Green going under the hammer.

Here's a look at the most expensive purchases in league history.

Sam Curran - INR 18.50 Crore

During the 2023 IPL auction, Sam Curran became the most expensive IPL player. The Punjab Kings signed him.

Curran drew interest in the auction after winning the 2022 T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award. He was also named Player of the Match in England's final victory over Australia.

In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the left-arm pacer played for Chennai Super Kings. Punjab Kings, who acquired him for Rs. 7.2 crore in 2019, gave him his IPL debut.

Cameron Green - INR 17.50 Crore

At the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, Mumbai purchased Cameron Green for Rs 17.50 crore, making him the second most expensive player in the league.

Green made his T20I debut for Australia in April 2022. Green has two 50+ scores and a strike of 173.75 in eight games.

Ben Stokes - INR 16.25 Crore

Chennai Super Kings acquired Ben Stokes' for Rs 16.25 cr in the 2023 IPL Auction. He tied South Africa's Chris Morris for the third-highest IPL signing.

Stokes drew interest from a number of teams after helping England win the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Stokes scored an unbeaten 52 to lead the Three Lions to triumph over Pakistan in the final at the MCG. In the tournament, the right-arm medium pacer took six wickets with an economy of 6.79.

Chris Morris – INR 16.25 Crore

Former South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive player in the IPL when he was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2021 mini-auction. Morris was released ahead of the auction by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had purchased him for INR 10 crore the previous year. Morris was involved in a bidding battle that saw his value skyrocket more than 21 times his starting price of INR 75 lakh to a whopping INR 16.25 crore.

Yuvraj Singh – INR 16 Crore

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh struck gold when he was acquired by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for INR 16 crore ahead of the 2015 IPL. Yuvraj, who was fighting to reclaim his status in Team India, had received another large bid of INR 14 crore from RCB the previous season.

Yuvraj failed to live up to expectations with Delhi, scoring 248 runs and taking one wicket in 14 games. Yuvraj was released by Delhi prior of the next season. He was later signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 7 crore.

