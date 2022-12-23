IPL Auction 2023: Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni’s reunion sparks happy memes

Image: Twitter

England all-rounder and Test captain Ben Stokes on Friday has been brought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2023 for Rs 16.25 crore. Stokes entered the Auction at Rs 2 crore base price.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) raised the paddle almost immediately. He’s a captaincy candidate as well. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) competed with RR for Stokes. The bid touched 5 crores within seconds. RR were in the bids going back and forth between both tables.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) deliberated and asked the auctioneer for a moment. RR were in the lead at Rs 6.75 crore. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) dragged the bid up to Rs 7 crore. LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were locked in a fresh bidding war for Stokes.

SRH need a captain and they were bidding for Stokes. LSG snatched the lead at Rs 14 crore. CSK entered the bid at Rs 15.25. Stokes has worked with Dhoni and Fleming at Rising Pune Super Giant. CSK however showed some fierceness as they bought England skipper for Rs 16.25 crore. Stokes is the most expensive player ever for CSK, surpassing Deepak Chahar.

This English all-rounder has delivered match-winning performances for England in big matches, having played match-winning knocks for his country in the 2019 World Cup, the Headingley Ashes Test in 2019 and the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The coming back of Ben Stokes to CSK under MS Dhoni’s captaincy has sparked a lot of happy memes on Twitter.

