IPL 2021 auction: Updated squads, purse, slots left - Your all-in-one guide before the big day

Mumbai Indians had won the title a few months ago and the first step of the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is upon us. After releasing 57 players last month, the eight franchises will be involved in some bidding wars again as 292 players go under the hammer on February 18 in Chennai.

A maximum of 61 players can be purchased from the total number of shortlisted players. 164 Indian and 125 overseas players are on the list, with three players from Associate nations. A total of 10 players are in the highest INR 2 Crore bracket, out of which 2 are Indians in Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav, while 12 players are in the 1.5 crore bracket and 12 players are in the 1 crore bracket of which 2 are Indians in Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav.

Here are the updated squads of every franchise before the auction, their purse, and remaining slots:

Mumbai Indians

Indian players: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan.

Overseas: Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard Trent Boult, Chris Lynn

Remaining purse: 15.35 crores

Available slots: Total 7 spots available, out of which 4 are overseas

Chennai Super Kings

Indian players: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa (T), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, N. Jagdeesan, KM Asif, Sai Kishore.

Overseas: Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood

Remaining purse: 19.9 crores

Available slots: Total 6 spots available, out of which only 1 overseas slot is remaining

Delhi Capitals

Indian players: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey.

Overseas: Kagiso Rabada, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Chris Woakes.

Remaining purse: 13.4 crores

Available slots: Total 8 spots available, out of which 3 are overseas

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian players: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad.

Overseas: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder.

Remaining purse: 10.75 crores

Available slots: Total 3 spots available, out of which only 1 overseas slot is remaining

Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian players: Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Overseas: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tim Seifert

Remaining purse: 10.75 crores

Available slots: Total 8 spots available, out of which 2 are overseas

Punjab Kings

Indian players: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Sarfraz Khan, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh.

Overseas: Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Jordan.

Remaining purse: 53.2 crores

Available slots: Total 9 spots available, out of which 5 are overseas

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Indian players: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Harshal Patel (T)

Overseas: AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams (T)

Remaining purse: 35.4 crores

Available slots: Total 11 spots available, out of which 3 are overseas

Rajasthan Royals

Indian players: Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi.

Overseas: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, David Miller, Andrew Tye

Remaining purse: 37.85 crores

Available slots: Total 9 spots available, out of which 3 are overseas