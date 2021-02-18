Trending#

IPL Auction 2021: 'Tumhara ijjat badh gaya hai...' Fans go berserk as Pujara gets picked

Chennai Super Kings in the most surprising move of the auction bid for India's Test No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, after he last played in IPL 7 years ago


Cheteshwar Pujara's bid received hilarious reactions from Twitterati | Twitter

Anshul Gupta

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 18, 2021, 07:20 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings on-field and off-field tactics are unpredictable and unthinkable and they just provided an instance for the same in the IPL 2021 auction. The team in yellow, who were wearing the 'Definitely Not' Tshirts in the auction after going hell for the leather for two off-spinning all-rounders in Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham, picked the Indian Test No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara.

In one of the most surprising picks of the auction, Pujara, who is infamous for his image of being a slow player and a proper Test batsman, last played in the lucrative league in the year 2014 for the then Kings XI Punjab. Pujara has played in 30 IPL games, however, his strike rate is less than even 100.

Naturally, the netizens on Twitter couldn't hold themselves by reacting on the buy as no one expected Pujara to get the bid. The 33-year old was bought at his base price of 50 Lakh in the auction. The moment, the auctioneer hit the hammer, the auction room was full of applause.

From joking at Pujara getting to play the likes of Moeen, Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi in the nets to appreciating MS Dhoni's tactics, the users on Twitter went wild at the decision.

Here are some of the reactions: