Chennai Super Kings on-field and off-field tactics are unpredictable and unthinkable and they just provided an instance for the same in the IPL 2021 auction. The team in yellow, who were wearing the 'Definitely Not' Tshirts in the auction after going hell for the leather for two off-spinning all-rounders in Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham, picked the Indian Test No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara.

In one of the most surprising picks of the auction, Pujara, who is infamous for his image of being a slow player and a proper Test batsman, last played in the lucrative league in the year 2014 for the then Kings XI Punjab. Pujara has played in 30 IPL games, however, his strike rate is less than even 100.

Naturally, the netizens on Twitter couldn't hold themselves by reacting on the buy as no one expected Pujara to get the bid. The 33-year old was bought at his base price of 50 Lakh in the auction. The moment, the auctioneer hit the hammer, the auction room was full of applause.

From joking at Pujara getting to play the likes of Moeen, Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi in the nets to appreciating MS Dhoni's tactics, the users on Twitter went wild at the decision.

Here are some of the reactions:

Dhoni buying Pujara so that he don't end up with worst Strike Rate in Squad. Absolute masterclass. — Abhi (@KollyisFinished) February 18, 2021

Pujara Bhai in full swag thanks to CSK. pic.twitter.com/nut6ExqePs — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 18, 2021

Masterstroke By CSK !!! bought there batting coach pujara as a player #IPLAuction2021 pic.twitter.com/HiUbdOtXU5 — sâgâr (@sagarcastic45) February 18, 2021

CSK have bought Pujara so that he can practise against Hazlewood, Moeen and Ngidi. National team over IPL. #IPLAuction2021 — Manya (@CSKian716) February 18, 2021

My absolute favourite thing about the #IPLAuction so far is Pujara getting a deal. Outstanding. — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 18, 2021