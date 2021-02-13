IPL auction 2021: THIS star England player can become the most expensive buy in history, THESE teams could bid

England's star player Dawid Malan could be the biggest attraction in this year's auction for the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The World's No 1 batsman in T20 internationals is yet to feature in the IPL, but better late than never for the Yorkshire batsman, who has piled runs in the shortest format for England and in various franchise leagues around the world.

Malan has played in just 19 T20Is, however, he has scored 855 runs in the same averaging 53.5, striking at 149.4, hitting 9 half-centuries and a hundred. Malan, also recently featured in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Given his potential and ability to play in both gears and the solidity, he provides in the middle-order many teams will be vying for him in the 2021 IPL auction.

Teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), who will be eyeing a solid overseas batsman to fill the gap in their middle-order, could target Malan to play for their team in the upcoming season.

Pat Cummins has been the most expensive overseas player in the history of the league when he was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 15.5 crores last season. He is followed by England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was picked by Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 for 14.5 crores. Malan could go for the same, if not higher price, given his ability with the bat.