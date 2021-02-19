IPL Auction 2021: 'Spin to win' mantra for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they pack lineup with Afghan trio

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had to pick the least number of players got hold of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, after already having Rashid and Nabi in their ranks.

Sunrisers Hyderabad were the most chilled-out team in the IPL 2021 auction as they had the least amount of purse and number of players to pick. So, for the best part of the first session, which went on for close to three hours, SRH picked their first player of the day just before the session was ending.

As the data came to a close, Sunrisers added two more players to their kitty and they were done for the day. The Orange Army, already had their settled group of players and just had to tighten a couple of loose ends.

Sunrisers picked a total of three players - left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith, veteran batsman Kedar Jadhav and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. Mujeeb, who was part of the Punjab side last year, now has joined his two countrymen Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, who have been part of the franchise for a few years now. With Nadeem, Rashid, Nabi and Abhishek Sharma already in the squad, Sunrisers bolstered their spin bowling stock with the addition of Suchith and Mujeeb.

Sunrisers, also strengthened their Indian middle-order batting, as the Hyderbad side, have always been found short on experienced Indian batting in the middle. Jadhav, who was released by the Chennai Super Kings before the auction was picked by the Sunrisers in the second round at his base price of INR 2 Crores.

Sunrisers, despite injuries to a couple of their key players Mitchell Marsh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, reached the Qualifiers of the IPL 2020, where they were defeated by the Delhi Capitals. With both Marsh and Bhuvneshwar back and the new additions into their side, the Hyderabad-based franchise will be looking for their second title, after having gone all the way in 2016 when they beat RCB in the final by just 8 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad for IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Jagadeesha Suchith.