IPL Auction 2021: Punjab Kings break bank for Jhye Richardson - Know all about Australian pacer

The Australian fast bowler Richardson was the most looked forward pick after his exploits in the Big Bash League for Perth Scorchers

The 24-match old Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson has become the new auction favourite. The golden arm winner of the Big Bash League (BBL), Richardson picked 29 wickets for the Perth Scorcher, who lost the final to the Sydney Sixers.

The injury-ridden West Australian returned to full form in the Sheffield Shield after he had dislocated his shoulder in an ODI in Pakistan which ruled him out from the contention of the 2019 World Cup and the Ashes.

Richardson got a maiden call-up in the Australian side in 2017 after his blitz in the BBL as he picked up 11 wickets. Richardson rose through the ranks for being a tearaway pacer, having express speed despite having a small body structure.

Richardson impressed on his national stint for Australia as he took 24 wickets in 13 ODIs and has taken six wickets in the two Tests he has played, including a fifer at the Gabba against Sri Lanka. Richardson after having great domestic and a BBL season is set to embark on the IPL journey after being picked by the Punjab Kings for INR 14 crore.