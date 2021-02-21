IPL auction 2021: How much money overseas players will actually get, as per their country's exchange rate?

Every auction, there are a few players, who earn big bucks, bigger than what they had or any other expected them to go for. There are demand and supply at play, the price is also dependent on at what time the player comes in the auction and how much purse each team has remaining, at that particular moment. And obviously, the player's past performances will drive how many teams get involved in the bidding wars.

During the recently concluded auction for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), there were all these factors at play and more. But the foreign exchange rates also have a say, especially for countries like Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa and the Caribbean, in what the actual amount of these salaries the players will get.

South Africa

South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive cricketer in the history of the IPL auctions as the Rajasthan Royals bid the tall fast bowler for a whopping amount of INR 16.25 crores, which roughly translates to 32,828,282.8 rands (1 rand = Rs 4.95), which means Morris will be earning somewhere around 32.8 million rands, which is a huge amount given the country's inflation rate.

Another Proteas player, who was sold in the auction was the youngster Marco Jansen. The 20-year old left-arm pacer, who was picked by Mumbai Indians was bought by the defending champions at his base price of INR 20 Lakh. Jansen will be earning around 404k rands as per the foreign exchange rate.

Australia

The Australians were the big earners from the mini-auction because as many as eight players from Down Under were picked by the franchises as a total of INR 53.2 crores were spent. The biggest of them was the explosive all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. The 32-year all-rounder had an increment of INR 3.5 crores from his last IPL salary as the RCB splurged put INR 14.25 crores for the swashbuckling all-rounder. The amount roughly translates to AU $2.52 million.

Similarly, the fast bowler from West Australia, Jhye Richardson, who is coming off from a fantastic Big Bash League (BBL) for the Perth Scorchers, went for INR 14 crores as the Punjab Kings grabbed the pacer. Richardson will be earning around $2.48 million. Along with these two, the uncapped Hobart Hurricanes pacer, Riley Meredith, who went for INR 8 crores (PBKS), will be getting $1.42 million.

Apart from these millionaires, Nathan Coulter-Nile, who went for INR 8 crores last year, was released by the Mumbai Indians and then was bought back at 5 crores, which amounts to somewhere around $885k in Australia.

The man with a significant drop in his salary amount was the Australian star player Steve Smith. Smith, who was the only player to have been retained in 2018 by the Royals was earning INR 12.5 crores till 2020, after which he was released by the franchise, which amounts to $2.2 million in Australia. Now, in this season the Sydney-born player was bought by the Delhi Capitals for INR 2.2 crores, which is an 81.67 percent drop in his salary. Smith will be getting $390k for the 2021 season.

New Zealand

Their neighbours, the Kiwis too had a brilliant pay-day at the office. The 26-year old 6'8" tall Kyle Jamieson was the highest of them all getting picked by the RCB for a whopping INR 15 crores. Jamieson, who himself didn't know how much that amount translated into New Zealand dollars, will be earning $2.86 million. Along with Jamieson, his fellow fast-bowler, Adam Milne too got a decent paycheck as the pacer returned to the Mumbai Indians for the 2021 season.

Milne was sold at the price of INR 3.2 crores, which roughly translates to $604k in New Zealand. Jimmy Neesham, who was picked by the Kings XI Punjab last year at a price of INR 50 Lakh, went for the same price, this time with the Mumbai Indians. The all-rounder will be earning $95k as per his local currency.

England

England players too had a great payday as far as the amounts and the number of players getting picked at the auction. As many as five English players were bought by the teams at a total spent of INR 16.5 crores. The biggest earner of them all was the off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali, who was picked by the Chennai Super Kings for INR 7 crores.

The amount roughly translates to GBP 688.3k, around 7 Lakh pounds. Tom Curran, was also a great earner at the auction after he was picked by the Delhi Capitals for INR 5.25 crores. The bowling all-rounder will be getting around GBP 516.2k.

Similarly, Sam Billings (2 crores), Dawid Malan (1.5 crores) and Liam Livingstone (75 Lakh) will be getting around 197k, 148k and 74k in GBP, respectively.