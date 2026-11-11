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IPL 2027 trades: Full list of players who have switched teams, Hardik-Arshdeep deal included

Several teams have made big changes to their squads ahead of IPL 2027 through player trades. Here is the full list of players who will be seen wearing different jerseys.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 03:38 PM IST

IPL 2027 trades: Full list of players who have switched teams, Hardik-Arshdeep deal included
IPL teams make big changes as several players switch sides. (AI-Generated)
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The next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is still nearly three months away, but the tournament is already making headlines as several players will be seen playing for different teams in the upcoming edition. As many as 10 major players have changed teams through four completed trade deals between franchises. The most recent and one fo the biggest trades of the upcoming season involved all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh headline the trade window

In a major development ahead of IPL 2027, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) completed a trade deal involving two India internationals. Pandya has left MI and joined PBKS for Rs 18 crore, whereas Singh will now play for Mumbai at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

For those unversed, Arshdeep Singh made his IPL debut in 2019 with Punjab Kings and has been associated with the franchise until now. He is also the leading wicket-taker for the Punjab-based team in the IPL. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya had earlier played for MI before leading Gujarat Titans (GT) to the IPL title in 2022. He returned to Mumbai in 2024 as a captain before being traded to Punjab Kings.

 

 

Full list of IPL 2027 traded players

Hardik Pandya - From MI to PBKS (Rs 18 crore)

Arshdeep Singh - From PBKS to MI (Rs 18 crore)

Rishabh Pant - From LSG to DC (Rs 15 crore)

Kuldeep Yadav - From DC to LSG (Rs 13.5 crore)

T Natarajan - From DC to SRH (Rs 5 crore)

Liam Livingstone - From SRH to CSK (Rs 6 crore)

Jack Edwards - From SRH to CSK (Rs 3 crore)

Nathan Ellis - From CSK to SRH (Rs 2 crore)

Zeeshan Ansari - From SRH to DC (Rs 40 lakh)

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