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IPL 2027 trade window: Punjab Kings plan mega deal for Hardik Pandya; Arshdeep Singh could head to MI

IPL 2027 trade window rumours are heating up with Punjab Kings reportedly planning a major deal to bring Hardik Pandya on board. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh could move to Mumbai Indians as part of a potential trade that may reshape both franchises ahead of the new season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 02:19 PM IST

IPL 2027 trade window: Punjab Kings plan mega deal for Hardik Pandya; Arshdeep Singh could head to MI
PBKS and MI are closing in on a trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. (AI-generated image)
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Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are reportedly in talks about a significant player exchange that would involve star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh. This potential trade underscores important strategic changes ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2027 season.

Punjab Kings are contemplating a high-profile player swap with Mumbai Indians that would see Hardik Pandya join their ranks in exchange for Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep was previously reacquired by Punjab Kings using their Right to Match card during the mega-auction after matching an ₹18.00 crore bid. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya made his return to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal prior to the 2024 season after a stint with Gujarat Titans, although his subsequent captaincy period yielded mixed outcomes.

According to a report from the Hindu, PBKS is strategizing a mega trade deal that would bring Hardik to the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise, while Arshdeep and Vishnu Vinod would head to Mumbai Indians. Preparations for the trade documents are underway, and an official announcement could be expected before the retention deadline on November 17.

Bumrah and Arshdeep could team up at MI

The idea of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh playing together would significantly enhance Mumbai Indians' prospects. However, finding a replacement for a player of Pandya's caliber would be a daunting task due to his all-round capabilities.

Pandya attracting interest from 3 IPL franchises

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have also reportedly engaged in discussions with MI regarding a trade for Pandya. KKR is on the lookout for a new captain following Ajinkya Rahane's retirement.

Who will take Arshdeep's place at PBKS?

The franchise coached by Ricky Ponting is eager to approach Lucknow Super Giants to acquire left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, who is highly regarded by the Punjab coaching staff. They are prepared to part ways with Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is likely to be sidelined if the Pandya trade goes through.

Should Hardik join PBKS, they would have a star-studded playing XI that could include Pandya, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Marco Janesan.

Also read| Hardik Pandya to KKR or CSK? MI’s two-player demand could decide all-rounder’s IPL 2027 future

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