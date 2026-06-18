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IPL 2027 to begin ahead of usual window? BCCI secretary breaks silence on major schedule change

The Indian Premier League could undergo a major scheduling shift from the next edition, with the BCCI exploring the possibility of commencing the tournament earlier than its traditional window.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 01:23 PM IST

IPL 2027 to begin ahead of usual window? BCCI secretary breaks silence on major schedule change
IPL is expected to begin two weeks earlier next season. (Pic Credits: Instagram/iplt20)
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to shift the Indian Premier League (IPL) a few days earlier from next season. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, in a recent interview, revealed that the Indian cricket board is planning to begin the cash-rich league earlier, aiming to reduce the impact of extreme weather conditions on players, spectators, and match operations.

Saikia reveals real reason behind shifting IPL 2027 ahead

In 2026, the 19th edition of the IPL began on March 29 and concluded on May 31. While speaking to PTI, Saikia said, ''This year, IPL started around the 29th of March, and it was over by the 31st of May. The only thing we are discussing is that during the fag end of the tournament, after 15th of May, there are issues regarding the weather, particularly in some areas, there is apprehension of having rainfall or the pre-monsoon season starting.''

''We'll make an effort and I have already instructed our general manager games development to look for the windows whether we can start it by 10th of March so that we want to conclude it by 15th of May so that there is no adverse weather conditions in the run-up to the final stages playoff and the finals of the IPL 2027 which will be the 28th edition of IPL,'' he added.

Highlighting concerns raised by both players and spectators, he further said, ''I'm hearing a lot of complaints from the fans as well as from the players, because not all players are very well equipped or well acclimatised to play in such hot conditions. So, to provide a pleasant atmosphere for the tournament, we want to close it by the 15th of May. That is our first goal now, and that is the prime area of concern for the next year's 20th edition of IPL, which will be a big event.''

'No plans to expand IPL beyond 74 matches'

Revealing whether BCCI is planning to increase the size of the tournament, Saikia said, ''That is not feasible right at this moment because we have to consider many other factors regarding various players coming from various nations. With lot of difficulties we are getting into two months window. It will be very difficult to go beyond two months because other countries also have to play bilateral matches. So, at this moment there is no discussion regarding increasing matches from 74 to 94. Not happening immediately.''

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