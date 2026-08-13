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IPL 2027: R Ashwin names ODI World Cup-winning captain as Chennai Super Kings' next head coach

R Ashwin has made a major revelation about Chennai Super Kings’ next head coach, naming an ODI World Cup-winning captain as a potential successor. The former India spinner’s comments have sparked speculation over CSK’s coaching plans ahead of IPL 2027.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

IPL 2027: R Ashwin names ODI World Cup-winning captain as Chennai Super Kings' next head coach
File Photo of R Ashwin.
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Ravichandran Ashwin dropped a major revelation, announcing that Eoin Morgan is poised to take over from Stephen Fleming as the head coach of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2027 season of the Indian Premier League. The former Indian spinner indicated that a decision regarding this appointment is expected within the next week.

Although Morgan has never served as a head coach in his career, his knowledge of white-ball cricket is second to none. The ex-England captain played a pivotal role in transforming the England team in limited-overs formats after he took the helm in 2015. He guided the England cricket team to their first and only Cricket World Cup victory in 2019. Additionally, Morgan led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the middle of the 2020 season until the conclusion of 2021. In his sole full season as captain, he steered the franchise to the IPL final, where they were defeated by CSK.

Could MS Dhoni step in for one season?

Ashwin expressed uncertainty about the timing of the appointment, suggesting that MS Dhoni might take the reins in 2027 before Morgan officially steps in when the new mega-auction cycle kicks off in 2028.

"I have a strong feeling. Eoin Morgan's name is closely associated with the CSK head coach position, according to my sources. I believe a decision will be reached in the coming week. Personally, I think this role will go to MS Dhoni and be managed by others. I believe that would be the best choice since finding a replacement for Fleming is a bit late with the mega auction just a year away," Ashwin stated in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also mentioned that if Morgan is appointed as head coach, Nathan Laemon will likely join the support staff of the Men in Yellow. For those unfamiliar, Laemon is a data analyst who was part of the England coaching team during Morgan's captaincy and also joined KKR when Morgan was named their captain.

Also read| Thin squad, fading WTC final dreams: 5 burning questions for Shubman Gill’s Team India ahead of 1st Sri Lanka Test

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Kolkata’s Academy of Fine Arts Turns Saffron: Why colour change sparked political row
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