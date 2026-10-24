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IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians appoint Kieron Pollard as head coach after Mahela Jayawardene exit

Mumbai Indians have appointed Kieron Pollard as their new head coach ahead of IPL 2027 following Mahela Jayawardene’s departure. The former MI star takes on a key leadership role as the franchise prepares for the upcoming season, aiming to strengthen the team’s campaign.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 12:29 PM IST

IPL 2027: Mumbai Indians appoint Kieron Pollard as head coach after Mahela Jayawardene exit
Kieron Pollard (Image: X/@RIL_Updates)
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Mumbai Indians have named Kieron Pollard their new head coach for the next IPL season moving him up from his previous role as their batting coach. Pollard’s got a long history with Mumbai—13 years as a player, countless big moments and a real presence in the dressing room.

Pollard scored 3,915 runs for the team making him their third-highest run-getter ever. He was in the squad for every title Mumbai’s ever won and even captained the side when needed. 

After hanging up his boots, Pollard didn’t just walk away. He stepped right into coaching as Mumbai’s batting coach learning the ropes and staying close to the heart of the team. Now, as head coach he’s ready to take things a step further. Pollard said he’s honored by the trust shown by Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the whole MI family and he’s looking forward to building on what the team’s achieved, developing players and giving fans something to cheer about.

This move from Mumbai comes as the team tries to bounce back and reclaim their spot at the top of the IPL table. They brought Hardik Pandya back as captain for the 2024 season, but since then they’ve only made the playoffs once, landing in fourth place. People have started to wonder if the team’s lost its way a bit, especially with such high expectations.

There’s a fresh start underway in the coaching department, too. Mahela Jayawardene, who led Mumbai to three titles has stepped down. That’s a big change for a franchise that always valued stability behind the scenes.

With Pollard stepping in, Mumbai’s banking on experience and loyalty. He understands the culture, the players, the city—everything. Now it’s about turning all that inside knowledge into wins and helping Mumbai chase another trophy this season.

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