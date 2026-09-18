IPL 2027 set for grand 20th edition celebrations as BCCI re-elects Arun Dhumal, Khairul Jamal Majumdar

The IPL is set for its landmark 20th edition in 2027, with plans for grand celebrations around the milestone season. The BCCI has also re-elected Arun Dhumal and Khairul Jamal Majumdar as the league prepares for another major chapter.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) isn’t just another cricket tournament—it’s become a staple on the international calendar. Now, as the league approaches its 20th season in 2027, the BCCI wants to make sure everyone knows it’s a big deal. During the 95th Annual General Meeting on September 18 in Mumbai, board members zeroed in on making the 20th IPL season a celebration to remember. They agreed: the 20-year milestone calls for something special and the BCCI plans to roll out a series of big events to mark it.

To keep the league running smoothly, the General Body re-elected Arun Singh Dhumal and M Khairul Jamal Majumdar to the IPL Governing Council. Dhumal, formerly the BCCI treasurer from Himachal Pradesh, has led the council since 2022. Majumdar, representing Mizoram, brings the voice of smaller state associations to the table. Both were brought back without any opposition, trusted to steer the league through another important chapter.

Looking back, the momentum the IPL enjoys today started from its very first night. The inaugural match took place on April 18, 2008, at Mumbai’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, pitting Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore. And honestly, Brendon McCullum stole the show. Opening the batting for KKR, he hammered his way to a jaw-dropping 158 not out off just 73 balls, slamming 10 fours and 13 sixes. That explosive start pulled the world’s eyes toward the IPL, and the excitement never really faded.

In the years since, the tournament has delivered plenty of twists. Nineteen editions have taken place, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings both grabbing five titles apiece—no one else even comes close. Captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have led their sides to those records, making them the most successful skippers in league history. Kolkata Knight Riders have three trophies, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Deccan Chargers, and Gujarat Titans have each picked up one. Royal Challengers Bangalore, who struggled for years, finally tasted victory—winning back-to-back titles in 2025 and 2026. They’ll walk into the 20th season as defending champions.

The IPL began with just eight teams back in 2008. By 2022, it had grown to ten with the entry of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, bumping the season up to 74 matches.

And the money? That’s a story on its own. When the league started in 2008, a ten-year TV deal went for about $1 billion. But in 2022, the media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle sold for a staggering INR 48,390 crore—roughly $6.2 billion. That deal pushed the IPL into rare company, making it the world’s second most valuable sports league for media rights per match—behind only the NFL in the US.

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