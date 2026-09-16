IPL 2027 auction returns to India: Is franchise logistics taking priority over foreign glamour?

The IPL 2027 auction is set to return to India after recent editions were held overseas. The move raises questions about franchise logistics, costs and operational considerations, while the decision also reflects the league’s evolving approach to hosting its marquee auction event.

The BCCI has decided to bring the IPL 2027 auction back to India, breaking the pattern of holding the event overseas as reported by Cricbuzz. This decision came out of the IPL Governing Council meeting on Tuesday, September 15.

After hosting the 2023 auction in Kochi, the IPL shifted its auctions to cities like Dubai, Jeddah and Abu Dhabi. But this time, the BCCI wants to keep things local making the upcoming auction a mini-auction held in India. Sources told Cricbuzz that the mega auction next year could still happen abroad.

This move lines up with promises the BCCI made to the franchises, many of whom pushed back against the hassle and costs of sending their teams overseas for a small-scale auction. Apparently, the council paid close attention to those concerns during last year’s event in Abu Dhabi and agreed to look at Indian cities for this year’s auction.

The exact host city isn’t locked in yet. It all comes down to hotel availability since the wedding season from October to December ties up a lot of the top accommodations. The BCCI needs more than 100 rooms for each franchise delegation, so the council will pick a city based on how well it can handle those needs.

On another note, the Governing Council hasn’t made a final call on the Impact Player rule just yet. They plan to meet again in a month to settle that question. Cricbuzz had reported on August 30 that the BCCI was gathering opinions from the franchises. Most teams aren’t in favor of the rule, but they seem to agree it could continue for at least another season. Some franchises pointed out they’ve built their squads around the current rule and feel any changes would be better held off until next year.

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