IPL 2026: Winless KKR up against rampant LSG at Eden Gardens; Mohammed Shami key for Lucknow?

Winless Kolkata Knight Riders face a tough test as in-form Lucknow Super Giants arrive at Eden Gardens. With four wins in six meetings against KKR, LSG hold the edge. All eyes will be on Mohammed Shami as Lucknow look to continue their strong run in IPL 2026.

Three games in, and the Kolkata Knight Riders are already feeling the pressure. Two losses, one lucky break thanks to rain, and still no wins—this isn’t how KKR pictured their IPL 2026 season. Now, they’re staring down the barrel at the Lucknow Super Giants—who are looking sharp and full of confidence, riding high with two wins out of two.

The stage is set at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 9th, with the big showdown kicking off at 7:30 PM IST. Toss happens at 7:00. There’s no shortage of drama lined up for this clash.

KKR’s season so far? Rough. They haven’t tasted victory yet, while Lucknow are already looking like one of the teams to beat, with their impressive start putting them way ahead early on in the campaign.

History doesn’t favor Kolkata much either. In six previous match-ups, Lucknow have walked away with the win four times. KKR only have two victories against the Rishabh Pant-led squad. Last year at Eden Gardens, both teams racked up a whopping 472 runs, but Lucknow edged out KKR by just four runs in a heart-thumping finish.

If there’s one bright spot for Kolkata, it’s Angkrish Raghuvanshi. The young batter has been a rare positive, notching up 110 runs in three games and going hard with a strike rate just north of 169. On the bowling side, Blessing Muzarabani has led the charge with four wickets, though he’s paid for it with some expensive spells. If KKR want to turn things around, they’ll need their star pacer to tighten it up.

Lucknow, meanwhile, have enjoyed standout performances from Mohammed Shami and captain Rishabh Pant. Shami’s bowling masterclass against the Sunrisers—just nine runs in four overs, plus two wickets—showed why he’s so highly rated, especially at his home ground. Pant’s unbeaten 68 off 50 balls in their last outing wasn’t just match-winning—it feels like a sign he’s ready to step up this season.

There’s also an interesting subplot: KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane seems to have Shami’s number in T20s, scoring 94 runs off 57 balls without ever getting out to him. If Narine gets picked, he’ll be looking to keep Aiden Markram quiet—he’s only given up 47 runs in 51 balls against the South African, and even got him out once.

Expect the runs to flow at Eden Gardens; this pitch loves batters and we’ve seen plenty of big totals in the past. Both teams have hitters who can change the game on their own. Still, if the clouds roll in and it gets overcast, quick bowlers could make life tricky—just like we saw when KKR played PBKS and Xavier Bartlett ripped through with two wickets in an over.

It’s set to be a cracking contest, and with both squads hungry for different reasons, fans are in for a real treat.

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