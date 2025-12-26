IPL 2026: Will Venkatesh Iyer be included in Playing XI of RCB? Anil Kumble spills the beans

Star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has been associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the last five years.

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble, who has been associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since its inception, has recently opened up about all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer's chances of being included in the Playing Xi in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kumble said that he feels Iyer will not be in the Playing XI at the start, as the defending champions would not like to 'create a doubt' in a winning team.

Iyer, who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous IPL edition, was bought by RCB for Rs 7 crore in the recent mini auction.

Speaking on IPL Auction Review, Kumble said, ''Venkatesh Iyer will not be in the playing eleven at the start. You do not want to create doubt in a winning team. That is probably why they did not go after a Ravi Bishnoi, so that Suyash Sharma does not feel threatened by a senior Indian spinner. They have done well to keep the core the same, back their players, and just have a few backups in case something goes wrong.''

''He has been consistent, and you can see his confidence. Dinesh Karthik, the batting coach, and Malolan Rangarajan, who scouts talent for RCB, have a good option in him. Will he be in the playing eleven right away? There is some doubt, as this is a settled team. They wanted left-handers and got them. They can adjust Venkatesh in the eleven, like they did with Krunal Pandya last season. Krunal played well, so the lack of a top spinner was not felt. Suyash Sharma had a good season,'' he added.

Interestingly, Iyer was signed by KKR for Rs 23.75 crore last year, but he didn't have a great IPL season as he managed to score just 142 runs in seven innings, which included just one fifty.