IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni play as impact player? CSK gives big update on Thala’s role

Speculation around MS Dhoni playing as an Impact Player gathered momentum ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ next IPL clash. However, CSK has now broken its silence, clarifying that the legendary skipper will be behind the stumps, putting an end to the debate around Thala’s role.

Chennai Super Kings’ huge win over Mumbai Indians—by a whopping 103 runs—got everyone talking about MS Dhoni. The big question on fans' minds: will Dhoni return to the field in IPL 2026 after bouncing back from injury? After weeks of teasing updates, CSK’s batting coach Michael Hussey finally put those rumors to rest. He made it clear: there’s no secret comeback, and Dhoni won’t be changing his usual role.

Dhoni, the 44-year-old legend, has been training with the team before matches, but hasn’t played a single game this season. He was spotted practicing wicketkeeping and batting, getting fans’ hopes up—but he didn’t make it to the Mumbai clash at Wankhede, leaving everyone waiting.

Initially, Dhoni was out for the first two weeks because of a calf injury, but it’s been almost a month since then and he’s still not back. Naturally, everyone’s speculating about what his role will actually be once he returns. Some reports even guessed he might act as an impact substitute instead of keeping wickets.

After CSK’s huge win in the so-called ‘El Clasico’ against Mumbai, Hussey finally addressed the speculation. He squashed the idea that Dhoni would skip wicketkeeping duties, insisting that once Dhoni's ready, he’ll be behind the stumps as usual. Hussey explained that the main concern is Dhoni’s calf injury—especially since running hard in the final overs is tough on the muscle. “I’m pretty sure he’ll be behind the stumps. The calf needs to be strong enough so he can scamper those ones and twos late in the innings,” Hussey told Hindustan Times. He added that in terms of skills, they know Dhoni can still do it all—he’s been batting well and keeping sharp, so it’s just a matter of regaining confidence in his calf.

There’s good news, too. Hussey shared that Dhoni’s recovery is coming along well. “He’s pushing hard to get back as quickly as he possibly can. All the fans want to see him out there playing, so we’re hopeful—maybe in the next few games. But we need him close to 100 percent before he returns, since he’s been looking good in the nets but needs to run hard between wickets too.”

Without Dhoni, CSK’s record has been mixed. They’ve managed only four wins with him in the playing XI lately—three of those victories came this season. Right now, CSK sits fifth on the points table with six points from seven matches.

That big win over Mumbai Indians boosted their confidence—and the standings. Next up, CSK faces Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, still hoping for Dhoni’s return and more big performances.

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