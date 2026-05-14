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IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya play against Punjab Kings today? Here’s what we know

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya remains doubtful for the IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala due to a back spasm. Reports suggest the all-rounder has not fully recovered and missed MI’s recent matches, although a final call on his availability could be taken closer to toss time.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 14, 2026, 04:20 PM IST

IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya play against Punjab Kings today? Here’s what we know
Hardik Pandya (Courtesy: PTI)
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Hardik Pandya’s availability for Mumbai Indians’ must-win clash against Punjab Kings on Thursday is still up in the air. The skipper didn’t travel with the rest of the squad to Dharamsala on Monday, raising serious doubts about his fitness. The players and support staff landed in Himachal Pradesh to start prepping for the game, but Pandya was nowhere in sight when the team checked in at the hotel.

He's already missed the last two matches because of stubborn back spasms, and the fact that he stayed back in Mumbai only adds to the worry about how bad the injury really is.

Still, sources around the franchise aren’t ready to count him out just yet. There’s a chance Pandya could rejoin the side before the toss on May 14. It wouldn’t be the first time either—he joined the squad late before their previous match, even if he didn’t end up playing.

Also read| Mohammed Shami snubbed again? Ajit Agarkar set for big India calls ahead of Afghanistan Test

Right now, Pandya’s under medical supervision in Mumbai, and the medical team is closely monitoring his condition.

Meanwhile, social media has been buzzing with all sorts of rumors, some even claiming problems within the camp. The franchise, though, insists there’s nothing to it—a straightforward injury and nothing more.

The timing is far from ideal. It's been a tough season for Pandya since taking over as captain. His numbers tell the story: just 146 runs and four wickets in eight games. Mumbai’s results haven’t helped either.

In Pandya’s absence, Suryakumar Yadav has taken the reins. Mumbai actually grabbed a morale-boosting win over Lucknow Super Giants with him at the helm, but then heartbreak followed—a last-ball defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur.

That defeat put the final nail in Mumbai’s playoff hopes for IPL 2026. Sitting ninth with only six points from 11 games, the five-time champions are now officially out of contention.

It's not just Pandya who missed the flight to Dharamsala—Suryakumar Yadav wasn’t part of the group either. But don’t worry, his absence isn’t about injuries; he’s just taking some time with his family after welcoming a new child. The management’s been flexible, letting him rejoin when he’s ready.

The club’s set to give an official injury update after the last training session. If Pandya can't play, the team will lean on their experienced players to rally the group in what’s essentially a must-win game—at least for pride.

With three games left, Mumbai find themselves in an unfamiliar spot: no playoffs this year, just three wins all season. Their final matches aren’t easy, either. They face Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Wednesday, travel to Kolkata to take on the Knight Riders on May 20, and finish their campaign at home against Rajasthan Royals on May 24.

Also read| 'It’s going to finish one day': Virat Kohli’s retirement remark sparks massive buzz after match-winning ton vs KKR

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