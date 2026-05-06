IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya miss MI vs RCB clash? Mumbai Indians captain not travelling with squad to Raipur

Mumbai Indians may face a major setback ahead of their crucial IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as captain Hardik Pandya was not seen travelling with the squad to Raipur. His absence has sparked speculation over his availability for the high-stakes encounter.

Looks like Hardik Pandya might sit out Mumbai Indians’ next big clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026. That’s got fans buzzing, since MI are gearing up for their 11th match of the season this Sunday, May 10, at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. According to Cricbuzz, Hardik isn’t traveling with the team—MI players gathered at Mumbai airport on Wednesday, but Hardik was nowhere to be seen. There’s been no sign he’ll join up later either, which throws a wrench in MI’s plans.

That’s not great news for the squad. Hardik, retained for a hefty Rs 16.35 crore before the 2025 auction, missed their last game against Lucknow Super Giants because he was unwell. Suryakumar Yadav took over captaincy then, so he might have to step up again.

“Hardik Pandya is unwell with back spasm, hence Suryakumar Yadav is captain for today’s game," the franchise said in a statement on Monday, May 4.

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Honestly, Hardik’s season has been a bit disappointing. He’s captained MI in eight games but hasn’t really found his rhythm with bat or ball. All season, he’s tallied just 146 runs, batting at an average of 20.86 and a strike rate of 136.44. That’s just 16 boundaries and 4 sixes—far below expectations. When he’s bowled, he managed only four wickets, and his economy rate sits at a steep 11.90. No wonder fans and pundits are starting to ask tough questions.

Now, Mumbai Indians are in a tight spot. The upcoming match against RCB isn’t just important—it’s absolutely crucial. If they lose this one or slip up in any of their last four games, their playoff hopes disappear. Right now, MI have 6 points from 10 matches, so they need to win all four remaining games just to stay in contention. Even that won’t guarantee them a playoff spot, but it’s their only shot. The pressure is sky-high, and missing their skipper only adds to the challenge. If MI wants to keep their postseason dreams alive, they’ll have to dig deep and find something special—maybe even without Hardik leading them.

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