IPL 2026: Who will lead Rajasthan Royals after Sanju Samson's exit? Riyan Parag breaks silence on captaincy buzz

With Sanju Samson leaving Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, speculation is swirling around the franchise’s next leader. Young all-rounder Riyan Parag has finally responded to the rumours linking him to the captaincy role. Here’s what he said and what it means for RR going forward.

Rajasthan Royals' standout player Riyan Parag has responded to the potential opportunity of becoming the team's new captain for IPL 2026 following the departure of former skipper Sanju Samson. Parag led RR in eight matches last season and is among the candidates to permanently assume the leadership role.

Samson concluded his remarkable 10-year tenure with Rajasthan Royals and made a high-profile move to the Chennai Super Kings in a trade deal ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. In response to the rumors, Parag discussed the challenges that come with leadership and indicated that the franchise is expected to announce their new captain after the IPL 2026 mega auction on December 16.

"I captained in seven to eight matches in the IPL last season. In the dressing room, when we would analyse decisions, I have done things right 80 to 85 per cent," Riyan Parag was quoted by Sportstar as saying.

"Manoj [Badale] sir has said the decision [on captaincy] will be taken after the auction. If I think about that now, I will ruin my mental space. If the team management feels I am the right fit for captaincy, I am ready to put my hand up. If they feel that, as a player, I can contribute more, I am ready for that also," he added.

"Everyone has the misconception that captaincy is easy. Yes, there is an element of fame in captaincy, but it reduces the element of cricket to 20 per cent. You have to attend all the meetings, attend sponsor shoots, and answer the media. I need to develop these things as a person," he asserted.

In addition to Parag, the Rajasthan Royals have several potential candidates for the captaincy, including Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. While Jaiswal and Jurel were retained by the team, Jadeja returned to RR via a trade from the Chennai Super Kings. Samson, who captained the Royals from 2021 to 2025, transferred to CSK for Rs 18 crore, while Jadeja and Sam Curran joined RR for Rs 14 crore and INR 2.4 crore, respectively.

Regarding Parag, the 24-year-old has spent his entire IPL career with RR. Having played 83 matches for the inaugural champions, Parag has accumulated 1566 runs and taken 7 wickets.

