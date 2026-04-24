IPL 2026: Virat Kohli stars with 81 as RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, climb to second spot in points table

Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock of 81 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in IPL 2026. The victory helped RCB successfully chase down the target and climb to the second spot in the points table, strengthening their chances in the playoff race.

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli stepped up big time, reminding everyone why he’s still the soul of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He hammered 81 runs and powered RCB to a nail-biting 5-wicket win over Gujarat Titans — a victory that shot them up to second place in the IPL 2026 points table.

It could’ve been a different story for Gujarat right from the start. In the first over, Mohammed Siraj delivered, Kohli flicked, and the ball sailed to mid-wicket. Washington Sundar had an easy catch and just dropped it. Kohli was on zero then, so GT had no idea how costly that miss would become. Kohli made them pay, tearing through their attack and reaching a fifty in just 30 balls. In the process, he entered the record books as the first player in IPL history to smash 800 fours. His knock: 81 runs off 44 balls, eight boundaries, four sixes, and a strike rate over 184. He was unstoppable.

Gujarat Titans put up a strong fight earlier, posting 205/3. Sai Sudharsan carried the day for them, switching gears from steady to explosive and racking up a classy century — 100 off 58 balls. Alongside Shubman Gill (32), they combined for 100 runs up front, quieting the home crowd for a while. Buttler and Holder chipped in late, but Suyash Sharma led RCB’s death bowling, keeping the target just manageable on a batting-friendly pitch.

RCB’s chase wasn’t just about Kohli — Devdutt Padikkal gave him solid support. Their 115-run partnership pretty much took apart GT’s bowling. Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar tried to pull things back, picking up wickets and leaving the game on a knife-edge at 175/5. But Krunal Pandya (17*) and Tim David kept their cool. Pandya finished the job, smacking Jason Holder for consecutive boundaries with seven balls to spare. The crowd erupted.

With this win, RCB jumped to 10 points from seven games, just behind Punjab Kings. It didn’t just boost their ranking — it pumped up their Net Run Rate to +1.101, a big advantage as the playoff race heats up.

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