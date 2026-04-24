FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Iran war: Trump sending envoys Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for fresh round of peace talks

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli stars with 81 as RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, climb to second spot in points table

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews heatwave preparedness measures, set to launch awareness campaigns

Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt reveals he got idea for movie in Yedwada jail, took inputs from jail inmates: '4000 qaidiyon ne story di mujhe'

AAP to demand disqualification of Raghav Chadha, others from Rajya Sabha for joining BJP

US-Iran peace talks second round on? Iranian FM Araghchi to reach Pakistan tonight

RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan scripts history, breaks Chris Gayle’s all-time IPL record with stunning knock

MI vs CSK: Did Mumbai Indians misuse concussion rule? Head coach responds to controversy

'Didn't work out for us': KKR's IPL-winning coach finally reacts to Shreyas Iyer’s exit from franchise

RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank's license after years of restrictions

  • LATEST
US-Iran war: Trump sending envoys Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for fresh round of peace talks

US-Iran war: Trump sends top envoys to Pakistan for peace talks

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli stars with 81 as RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, climb to second spot in points table

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli stars with 81 as RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews heatwave preparedness measures, set to launch awareness campaigns

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews heatwave preparedness measures

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli stars with 81 as RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, climb to second spot in points table

Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock of 81 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in IPL 2026. The victory helped RCB successfully chase down the target and climb to the second spot in the points table, strengthening their chances in the playoff race.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 11:12 PM IST

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli stars with 81 as RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, climb to second spot in points table
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli stepped up big time, reminding everyone why he’s still the soul of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He hammered 81 runs and powered RCB to a nail-biting 5-wicket win over Gujarat Titans — a victory that shot them up to second place in the IPL 2026 points table.

It could’ve been a different story for Gujarat right from the start. In the first over, Mohammed Siraj delivered, Kohli flicked, and the ball sailed to mid-wicket. Washington Sundar had an easy catch and just dropped it. Kohli was on zero then, so GT had no idea how costly that miss would become. Kohli made them pay, tearing through their attack and reaching a fifty in just 30 balls. In the process, he entered the record books as the first player in IPL history to smash 800 fours. His knock: 81 runs off 44 balls, eight boundaries, four sixes, and a strike rate over 184. He was unstoppable.

Gujarat Titans put up a strong fight earlier, posting 205/3. Sai Sudharsan carried the day for them, switching gears from steady to explosive and racking up a classy century — 100 off 58 balls. Alongside Shubman Gill (32), they combined for 100 runs up front, quieting the home crowd for a while. Buttler and Holder chipped in late, but Suyash Sharma led RCB’s death bowling, keeping the target just manageable on a batting-friendly pitch.

RCB’s chase wasn’t just about Kohli — Devdutt Padikkal gave him solid support. Their 115-run partnership pretty much took apart GT’s bowling. Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar tried to pull things back, picking up wickets and leaving the game on a knife-edge at 175/5. But Krunal Pandya (17*) and Tim David kept their cool. Pandya finished the job, smacking Jason Holder for consecutive boundaries with seven balls to spare. The crowd erupted.

With this win, RCB jumped to 10 points from seven games, just behind Punjab Kings. It didn’t just boost their ranking — it pumped up their Net Run Rate to +1.101, a big advantage as the playoff race heats up.

Also read| RCB vs GT: Sai Sudharsan scripts history, breaks Chris Gayle’s all-time IPL record with stunning knock

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran war: Trump sending envoys Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for fresh round of peace talks
US-Iran war: Trump sends top envoys to Pakistan for peace talks
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli stars with 81 as RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, climb to second spot in points table
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli stars with 81 as RCB beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews heatwave preparedness measures, set to launch awareness campaigns
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews heatwave preparedness measures
Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt reveals he got idea for movie in Yedwada jail, took inputs from jail inmates: '4000 qaidiyon ne story di mujhe'
Khalnayak Returns: Sanjay Dutt reveals he got idea for movie in Yedwada jail
AAP to demand disqualification of Raghav Chadha, others from Rajya Sabha for joining BJP
AAP to demand disqualification of Raghav Chadha, others from RS
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement