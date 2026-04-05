IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during RCB vs CSK match

Virat Kohli etched his name in the record books during the high-voltage Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, surpassing a massive milestone previously held by Rohit Sharma in IPL history.

Star batter Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable milestone during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's second IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings. The 36-year-old right-handed batsman, who has been a part of RCB since the inaugural season of the IPL, has eclipsed Rohit Sharma's record for the most runs scored against a single IPL team in the match held at M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru. In 36 IPL encounters against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit, the second-most-capped player in the league, has accumulated 1161 runs. Conversely, Kohli has now tallied 1174 runs in his 36th IPL match against the Chennai Super Kings.

In the 11th league match of IPL 2026 between RCB and CSK, Virat Kohli required 16 runs to surpass Rohit's record. He achieved this milestone on the third ball of the fourth over of RCB's innings, bowled by Matt Henry. Alongside his 36 IPL matches against Chennai Super Kings, he also played one Champions League T20 match for RCB against CSK, where he scored 14 runs.

Virat Kohli made 28 runs off 18 balls, hitting 2 fours and a six. He provided his team with a boost on the slow outfield of Chinnaswamy. Although his innings may appear brief, the seasoned star laid a solid foundation for his team on a sluggish pitch. His performance set the stage for Phil Salt, who contributed 46 runs off 30 balls, pushing the score forward after Kohli's exit. By the end of the first 10 overs, RCB had posted 91/1.

Phil Salt was dismissed in the 11th over, but he had fulfilled his role before heading back to the dugout. As of now, Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar are on the field, working to increase the run rate.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first. Both teams maintained their line-up without any changes. RCB entered this match following a victory in the season opener against SRH, while CSK faced consecutive defeats against RR and PBKS.

This match holds significant importance for both teams. RCB aims to extend their winning streak and build further momentum and confidence, while CSK seeks to revive their campaign, which has been struggling.

Also read| 'We will be No.1': Mohsin Naqvi makes big PSL claim, targets IPL’s global dominance