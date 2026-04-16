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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, achieves massive milestone in match-winning innings for RCB

Virat Kohli delivered a match-winning masterclass for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scripting history with a massive milestone during his brilliant knock. The star batter once again proved his class, guiding RCB to victory while adding another remarkable record to his legendary career.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, achieves massive milestone in match-winning innings for RCB
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter, Virat Kohli, made history during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. Kohli scored 49 runs off 34 balls, leading RCB to a five-wicket victory over LSG, and in doing so, he added yet another achievement to his remarkable career. His innings included just one six, but it was enough to surpass KL Rahul, making him the Indian opener with the most sixes in IPL history.

Kohli now holds 185 sixes, while Rahul has 184. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma ranks third with 148, followed by Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill in fourth and fifth place on this prestigious list, respectively. In total, Kohli is currently in third place overall, trailing behind Chris Gayle (326) and David Warner (210).

On Wednesday, Kohli expressed his satisfaction with his intensity and approach, despite not being at peak fitness, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a comfortable five-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2026 match.

"Much better than the last game. I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. So, just getting back up to my best,” Kohli said after the match.

The former captain of India was spotted training with his left knee heavily bandaged before the match at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli struck six fours and a six, bringing his total to 228 runs in the tournament with an impressive average of 57, earning him the Orange Cap.

"I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off. Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well.

"The pitch slowed down considerably and I just wanted to probably keep going in the same manner. But, yeah, in the end, should have probably finished that one off as well."

Kohli's innings was vital as the pitch was challenging for batting, and RCB lost Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal early on. However, Kohli made sure the team maintained a strong position and kept the runs flowing.

Kohli has kicked off IPL 2026 in spectacular fashion. In the five matches played for RCB so far, he has accumulated 228 runs at an average of 57, which includes two half-centuries. His performance against LSG was instrumental in securing the Orange Cap. Additionally, his strong start has allowed players like Rajat Patidar and Tim David to play more freely during the final overs, contributing to RCB's batting success. The team is excelling in their title defense, currently sitting at the top of the table with four victories and one loss in five matches.

Also read| IPL 2026: Can Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma step up without Rohit Sharma? MI race for tough test vs unbeaten PBKS

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