IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Rasikh Salam Dar star as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets, go top of table

Virat Kohli produced a composed knock while Rasikh Salam Dar starred with the ball as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in their Indian Premier League 2026 clash, helping RCB climb to the top of the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru shot back to the top of the IPL 2026 table with a convincing five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Their bowlers set the tone, and the chase looked calm and measured—RCB picked up their fourth win, jumping ahead of Rajasthan Royals on net run rate.

The star early on? Young pacer Rasikh Salam Dar. On a pitch that usually rewards big hitters, Rasikh tore through Lucknow’s top order. He finished his four overs with outstanding figures of 4 for 24. He kept hitting the right spots, mixing up his pace just enough to keep the batters guessing.

Lucknow’s batting never found any real rhythm after being sent in. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood started tightly, then Rasikh turned up the heat and Lucknow started slipping. Things got worse when Rishabh Pant had to retire hurt in the powerplay after taking a nasty blow to his elbow from Hazlewood. Mitchell Marsh scratched out 40, and Ayush Badoni chipped in with 38, but with no big partnership, Lucknow collapsed to 146 all out—that’s the lowest first-innings score this season. Bhuvneshwar wasn’t far behind Rasikh, grabbing three wickets of his own and snuffing out any late run burst.

Then came the Kohli show. Chasing 147, the home fans watched Virat Kohli launch into classic mode. He came in as an Impact Player and looked right at home, especially during the powerplay. Kohli ran riot against Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav, trading those crisp cover drives for brutal pull shots—a massive six over deep mid-wicket had the stadium roaring. He fell for 49, just one short of a fifty, caught at long-on off Avesh Khan. But his 20-ball blitz had already set up the win.

RCB did stutter a bit after Kohli departed—Avesh picked up two quick wickets, but the hosts didn’t panic. Rajat Patidar chipped in with a lively 27, and Jitesh Sharma finished things off with a rapid 23 that included back-to-back sixes off Digvesh Rathi. Romario Shepherd tapped the winning runs, and RCB crossed the line with nearly five overs to spare.

This win cements Bengaluru as serious title contenders. Their bowling fired as a unit, and their batting, led by Kohli, looks deep and dangerous. It’s a clear message to the rest of the league—RCB aren’t just here for the ride, they’re here to dominate.

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