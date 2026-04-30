IPL 2026: Virat Kohli in focus as RCB target double over GT; Rashid Khan eyes 170-wicket milestone

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim to complete a season double over Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, star spinner Rashid Khan stands on the verge of a major IPL milestone, needing just a few wickets to reach the 170 mark.

The Gujarat Titans are gearing up to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is their second clash this season, and RCB comes in confident after a five-wicket win over GT at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24. The game kicks off at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss set for 7:00 PM.

Last time out, RCB chased down 206 without much trouble. Virat Kohli led the charge with 81. Sai Sudharsan hit a century for Gujarat, but it just wasn’t enough. Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with a solid fifty, guiding RCB to a comfortable win.

Both teams have some momentum now. Bengaluru steamrolled Delhi Capitals by nine wickets in their last match, while Gujarat pulled off an impressive eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings.

Head-to-head, these two have met seven times in IPL history. RCB holds a narrow lead, winning four to Gujarat’s three. RCB’s best total in this matchup stands at 206, with their lowest 169. Gujarat’s top score is 205, while their lowest against RCB is 147.

For Gujarat, Shubman Gill has done the heavy lifting with the bat, amassing 330 runs in seven innings at a strike rate just under 150. Kagiso Rabada has been their main wicket-taker, with 13 wickets from eight games, although he’s given up runs at a pricey 9.48 per over.

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RCB’s batting stars begin with Virat Kohli, who’s in great form—351 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 162.50. On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads with 14 wickets and a tidy economy of 7.61.

One angle to watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has kept Shubman Gill pretty quiet over the years. Gill has managed only 67 runs off 66 balls from Kumar across 12 IPL innings, scoring at about a run a ball, and Bhuvi’s dismissed him four times. He’s also been hard to get away, with an economy of just over six per over.

Virat Kohli has his own challenge. Rabada has sent him back three times in previous encounters, even though Kohli has 58 runs off 43 balls against the South African quick at a healthy strike rate. Prasidh Krishna has also got Kohli out three times—so Gujarat’s pacers seem to know how to trouble Bengaluru’s main man.

As for the pitch, the Narendra Modi Stadium generally favors batters, especially when the red-soil surface is in play. There’s bounce and the ball comes on nicely to the bat, making it a good ground for strokeplay. Spinners may struggle early on, but the size of the boundaries means they’re still in with a fighting chance if they can handle the pressure. Dew usually makes things tricky in evening games, so chasing teams often have an edge.

Looking at the weather, expect clear skies and a warm evening—temperatures will hover between 30°C and 35°C, with a steady wind gusting up to 39 kmph. There’s no rain in sight, and that breeze might make things just a little more comfortable for everyone in the stands.

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