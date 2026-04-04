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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli breaks silence on being called an ‘overseas player’ for RCB

Virat Kohli marked his IPL 2026 return with a match-winning knock for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 04, 2026, 01:11 PM IST

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli breaks silence on being called an ‘overseas player’ for RCB
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Virat Kohli made an emphatic return to the Indian Premier League, delivering a crucial performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The veteran batter played a decisive innings that guided his side to victory, setting the tone for the season as RCB aim to defend their maiden title.

Despite limited preparation, Kohli appeared in top form. After India’s last ODI assignment earlier this year, he had taken a short break and spent time in England with his family. His unconventional build-up did not affect his performance, as he seamlessly transitioned back into competitive cricket.

Responding to 'Overseas Player' Jibes

Off the field, Kohli recently became the subject of online discussions regarding his extended stays in London. Some social media users even joked about him being counted among overseas players in the IPL.

Addressing the chatter in a light-hearted interaction with presenter Danish Sait, Kohli dismissed the claims with humour. When teased about being considered an overseas player, he responded with a smile, questioning the notion and making it clear he remains firmly rooted as an Indian player.

Long-Awaited Title Brings Relief

Reflecting on RCB’s historic title win last season, Kohli spoke about the emotional weight that lifted after years of near misses. Having spent nearly two decades with the franchise, the long-awaited triumph finally brought a sense of closure.

He described the victory as a moment where the pressure and expectations eased, allowing him to fully appreciate the journey and the effort invested over the years.

Kohli on Meaning of Success

Sharing his perspective on success, Kohli emphasised that victories are the result of sustained effort, discipline, and sacrifice. According to him, winning validates the hard work put in over time and offers reassurance that the commitment to the sport has been worthwhile.

He also acknowledged that while setbacks can teach valuable lessons, they can sometimes be discouraging. In contrast, achieving success after persistent effort provides motivation to continue striving for excellence.

With his strong start and renewed mindset, Kohli appears focused on leading RCB’s campaign, both through performance and experience, as they look to build on last season’s breakthrough success.

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