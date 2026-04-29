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IPL 2026: Viral clip shows elderly spectator soaked in blood - Why BCCI can’t ignore fan safety anymore

An elderly cricket fan was left bleeding after a powerful shot struck him in the stands, raising serious concerns about spectator safety at stadiums. The incident has sparked debate over whether cricket authorities and the BCCI should introduce stronger safety measures to better protect fans.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 03:41 PM IST

IPL 2026: Viral clip shows elderly spectator soaked in blood - Why BCCI can’t ignore fan safety anymore
Photo courtesy: IPL/Pitch Talks
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A scary moment unfolded during the Punjab Kings match in Chandigarh: an elderly cricket fan got struck by a ball and ended up bleeding. The viral footage shows the man, his shirt stained with blood, sparking a lot of worry about how safe fans really are while watching the game. With power bats and balls flying faster and farther than ever, it’s easy for someone to get hurt if there’s no protection and they aren’t paying attention.

This incident caught everyone’s attention. Many fans pointed out that in other sports, play would stop right away if someone in the stands got hurt, but in cricket, you barely hear anything about it. Social media flooded with demands for the BCCI to finally treat fan safety like a priority. Let’s be real: in the IPL, where it feels like every other ball goes for a six, people in the crowd need some protection. There are kids, seniors, and plenty of folks who’d struggle to dodge a ball coming at them out of nowhere. Players gear up with helmets and pads because they know how hard a cricket ball hits. Isn’t it time we give fans the same consideration?

On a different note, Punjab Kings lost their first game of the season against the Rajasthan Royals. Before this match, they’d racked up six wins out of seven—off to a hot start in IPL 2026. Batting first, PBKS put up an imposing 222, but RR breezed through the chase. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasted a quick 43 off just 16 balls, and fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Donovan Ferreira laid the foundation for the victory. Shubham Dubey chipped in with a rapid-fire 31 from 12 deliveries, sealing the win. Despite the loss, Punjab Kings still kept their lead at the top of the points table.

For PBKS, batting has been their strength all season, but their bowling has been inconsistent. Yuzvendra Chahal’s been solid, yet the pace bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen, have given up too many runs. After the game, Shreyas Iyer didn’t hold back; he put most of the blame on the bowlers, saying they need to nail their plans. He called 222 a “very good score,” especially on a slow pitch, but admitted the execution with the ball simply didn’t measure up.

“We wanted to bowl slow and mix in a lot of yorkers, but we didn’t do it well enough,” Iyer said after the game. “Honestly, Rajasthan’s batters played smart cricket—Dubey and Ferreira’s partnership made the difference. Nowadays, you see guys attacking from the very first ball, and that puts big pressure on the bowlers. Plans are one thing, but making them work is what matters. Today, we just couldn’t get it right.”

Also read| 'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change, backs Suryakumar Yadav as captain

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