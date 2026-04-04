IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal script history with explosive opening stand vs Gujarat Titans

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a whirlwind opening partnership for Rajasthan Royals, scripting IPL history against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad during IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal propelled Rajasthan Royals to an impressive start in the IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both players kicked off their IPL 2026 journey with outstanding performances, scoring 52 and 38 runs respectively against Chennai Super Kings, and they maintained their momentum in this crucial match against the Titans. The duo formed a formidable fifty-run partnership in just 26 balls, placing the Royals in a commanding position.

Additionally, they achieved a significant milestone by accumulating 500 runs together, joining the exclusive group of pairs that have scored 500 or more runs in IPL history. Among the 113 pairs that have reached at least 500 runs (for any wicket) in IPL history, only Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma (12.57) and Phil Salt and Sunil Narine (12.46) have a faster scoring rate than this pair (12.02).

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Prepared for His India Debut?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been dazzling with his exceptional strokeplay. Since joining the Royals last year, he has been on a remarkable run, making an immediate impact by becoming the youngest player to score a century in the IPL. He followed this up with centuries during U19 tours in Australia, England, and South Africa, culminating in a spectacular 175 in the U19 World Cup final.

Having just turned 15, Vaibhav is now eligible to represent India. Many cricket experts, including Michael Vaighan and Mohammad Kaif, have expressed their support for Vaibhav's debut in the Indian team, although there are differing views, with R Ashwin cautioning against hastily promoting Vaibhav to the national squad. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has also been sidelined from the white-ball team, will be looking to secure a place in Team India with a strong performance in the IPL. Notably, both Vaibhav and Jaiswal are vying for the opening position in Team India.

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