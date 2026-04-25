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IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts record with sensational 36-ball century vs SRH

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name in the record books with a sensational 36-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The young batter’s explosive knock stunned fans and bowlers alike, marking one of the fastest hundreds in IPL history and a memorable moment in the tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 09:53 PM IST

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts record with sensational 36-ball century vs SRH
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Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi keeps finding ways to amaze. On Saturday, the 15-year-old smashed a 36-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad—his second ton of the season and now the third-fastest in IPL history. He got there with five fours and a staggering 12 sixes, and honestly, it didn’t look like he broke a sweat. Earlier, he blasted his way to a fifty in just 15 balls, right after being dropped by Aniket Verma. That quick hitting didn’t just put his team on top—it made him the youngest player ever to reach 1,000 T20 runs.

Sooryavanshi grabbed headlines back in February too, hammering 175 off 80 balls to help India lift the Under-19 World Cup. Fresh off that high, he’s come into his second IPL season with real momentum, and he’s living up to all the hype.

Right after reaching the hundred, though, his innings ended—Sakib Hussain trapped him LBW on the very next delivery. But by then, Sooryavanshi had hammered a blazing 103 off just 37 balls. He now holds both the second and third spots for the fastest IPL centuries. People are already talking about him making the cut for the India T20I squad headed to Ireland in June. At just 15, there’s a real chance we’ll see him become India’s youngest player, especially with that series coming up right before the England tour.

This season, Sooryavanshi has been brutal on bowlers. He’s cracked a 78 off 26 against Bengaluru, 52 off 17 against Chennai, and a rapid 39 off 14 against Mumbai. He’s taken on top names too—Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, you name them—and he doesn’t seem rattled by reputations. In fact, he smacked Bumrah for six off his very first ball.

Right now, Sooryavanshi sits on 357 runs from 8 matches, hit at a ridiculous strike rate of 234.87. KL Rahul has the same number of runs but in one game fewer, so he leads on average—but on sheer impact, Sooryavanshi’s got the edge.

His century powered Rajasthan Royals to 228 for 6 in 20 overs. Dhruv Jurel (51 from 35) and Donovan Ferreira (33 off 16) chipped in, rounding out a dominant batting effort. At this rate, it feels like Sooryavanshi’s just getting started.

Also read| DC vs PBKS: Shreyas Iyer’s heroics help Punjab Kings script highest successful chase in IPL history, KL Rahul’s 152* in vain

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