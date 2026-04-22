IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes 500-run milestone as LSG, Rajasthan Royals seek redemption in Ekana clash

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back after recent defeats as they face off at Ekana Stadium. All eyes will be on Sooryavanshi, who is closing in on the 500-run milestone in IPL 2026.

After their loss to Punjab Kings on Sunday in Mullanpur, Lucknow Super Giants are back in action. They’ll take on Rajasthan Royals at home—the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow—this Wednesday, April 22. Toss kicks off at 7 PM IST, with the first ball set for 7:30.

Lucknow hasn’t found their rhythm yet this season. They opened with a defeat to Delhi Capitals, and things haven’t picked up since. With four losses and just four points, their net run rate is also taking a hit at -1.173. Rajasthan, meanwhile, has looked sharp. The 2008 champs have bagged four wins from six games and are right in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Both teams are coming off losses and need a win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Looking at their head-to-head record, it’s advantage Rajasthan. Out of six matches between these teams, RR has won four. Lucknow’s best total in this matchup is 196, while Rajasthan’s is close behind at 199.

For Lucknow, Aiden Markram stands out with 162 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 160.39. Young Prince Yadav has been their top wicket-taker, grabbing 11 wickets with an economy rate of 8.59.

On the Rajasthan side, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has turned heads. He’s hammered 246 runs this season at a wild strike rate of 262.53, notching up two fifties along the way. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s taken 10 wickets from six games, though he’s gone at 9.50 runs per over this season. And a milestone’s just around the corner—Sooryavanshi needs just two more runs to hit 500 in his IPL career, standing at 498 from 13 games.

When it comes to the star players, Lucknow’s Rishabh Pant hasn’t had much joy against Bishnoi—his strike rate is just 112.96, scoring 61 runs from 54 balls in seven innings. Bishnoi’s even dismissed him twice.

For Rajasthan, there’s an interesting battle between Riyan Parag and Mohammed Shami. Parag has managed a strike rate of 123.52 against the veteran quick, with 46 runs off 17 balls in four innings, but Shami’s had the edge, dismissing him three times while conceding just 5.66 runs an over.

As for the conditions, Ekana Stadium usually keeps things pretty even between bat and ball. It’s not the easiest place to score quickly, but once a batter gets settled, runs are there to be made. Varied bowling works well, and more often than not, teams prefer to chase. Last season, chasing sides came out on top most of the time. This year too, Lucknow’s modest total of 141 proved easy enough for opponents to hunt down. The toss could make all the difference once again.

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