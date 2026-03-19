IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi challenges Ravindra Jadeja in high-intensity RR practice clash - Watch

Rajasthan Royals’ training session turned intense as Sooryavanshi locked horns with Ravindra Jadeja in a fiery net duel. The competitive exchange showcased sharp skills and high energy, offering a glimpse into RR’s preparations and the growing intensity ahead of IPL 2026.

The IPL 2026 is just around the corner. All 10 teams are preparing for the lucrative league tournament. Former champions, the Rajasthan Royals, are eager to break their long trophy drought by clinching a second title with their youthful squad. Ravindra Jadeja has made his return to the Rajasthan Royals, having been part of the team that secured the inaugural title in 2008. After a successful 12-year stint with CSK, his comeback is viewed as a significant boost to RR's championship aspirations.

Before RR's first match of the tournament, Jadeja was spotted bowling to star batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during a practice session, and the video quickly went viral on social media.

The young player has amazed the cricketing world with his aggressive batting style for both the Rajasthan franchise and the Indian youth teams. During practice, he took Jadeja to task, hitting him hard.

Sooryavanshi played a crucial role in helping India U19 win the World Cup with a match-winning performance in Harare. Against Jadeja, he managed to hit nearly every delivery in the over, with only a few that went wide escaping his bat.

Jadeja has participated in over 200 matches for CSK and is one of the most seasoned players on the team. CSK traded him to RR, with Sanju Samson stepping in to fill his role in the Chennai-based franchise.

All eyes will be on Sooryavanshi as he aims to assist Rajasthan in lifting the title in IPL 2026. They have not tasted victory since Shane Watson led them to the trophy in the very first edition.

Meanwhile, head coach Kumar Sangakkara has addressed the players, inspiring them with his motivational words as the Rajasthan Royals kick off their preparations for the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), set to begin on March 28.

Sangakkara elaborated on his inclusive coaching style, encouraging every player to voice their concerns and offer suggestions. He believes that the preparation camp provides a valuable opportunity for the team management and players to connect and work towards a shared objective.

"Okay, guys, some of us have been here before, some for many years, some for one year, some of you are new, right? So first things first, it's a great opportunity to just start talking to each other and getting to know each other, right? That's how we start into a season. Number two is to ease yourself into practice, right? We'll introduce ourselves one-on-one tomorrow, but talk to the coaches, tell us what you need, we will tell you what you need or what we need from you, not what you need, but what we need from you," Sangakkara said in a video released by Rajasthan Royals on X.

"It's always a nice collaboration, it's a partnership, right? That's how we all do things, okay? I like a relaxed attitude, I like people having fun, I like people talking, smiling, but when you're doing work, remember we all need to get something out of the time we're here," he added.

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